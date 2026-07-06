ETV Bharat / offbeat

Sangam Era Well Discovered In Tenkasi District Of Tamil Nadu

The well that has been discovered is built in accordance with the construction system prevalent during the Sangam period ( ETV Bharat )

Tenkasi: A well that is believed to be dating back to the Sangam period has been discovered in Karivalamvanthanallur of Tamil Nadu. The discovery has been made by the researchers from the Tenkasi District Archaeological Department. This is the first such discovery in Tamil Nadu.

Officials disclosed that excavation work is underway at eight locations this year under the Archaeological Department of the state government. The Karivalamvanthanallur excavation area in Tenkasi district is one of them. The excavations here have been going on for the last three months near the Vaiparu riverbed in Malayadipatti area of ​​Karichathon panchayat.

The discovery of the Sangam era well with stone steps has added significance to this excavation site. Archaeological researcher Kalieswaran, who is working on the site, disclosed, “Two areas have been discovered at the excavation site here, namely the habitation area and the eema area (crematorium). Excavations are underway at both these places. Remains of buildings from the Sangam period have also been found in the habitation areas here.”

He further said that the brick structures found in areas like Keezhadi, Alagankalam, Kaveripoompattinam and Panditham Medu are consistent with those found here. The bricks here are 40 cm long, 20 cm wide and 7 cm thick.

The well that has been discovered is built in accordance with the construction system prevalent during the Sangam period. The steps are made of stones and the walls are made of bricks. The wear and tear on the steps shows that people used the well for a long time.