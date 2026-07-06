Sangam Era Well Discovered In Tenkasi District Of Tamil Nadu
The interior of the well shows signs of high-water levels suggesting it may have been a source of water for people during the summer months.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
Tenkasi: A well that is believed to be dating back to the Sangam period has been discovered in Karivalamvanthanallur of Tamil Nadu. The discovery has been made by the researchers from the Tenkasi District Archaeological Department. This is the first such discovery in Tamil Nadu.
Officials disclosed that excavation work is underway at eight locations this year under the Archaeological Department of the state government. The Karivalamvanthanallur excavation area in Tenkasi district is one of them. The excavations here have been going on for the last three months near the Vaiparu riverbed in Malayadipatti area of Karichathon panchayat.
The discovery of the Sangam era well with stone steps has added significance to this excavation site. Archaeological researcher Kalieswaran, who is working on the site, disclosed, “Two areas have been discovered at the excavation site here, namely the habitation area and the eema area (crematorium). Excavations are underway at both these places. Remains of buildings from the Sangam period have also been found in the habitation areas here.”
He further said that the brick structures found in areas like Keezhadi, Alagankalam, Kaveripoompattinam and Panditham Medu are consistent with those found here. The bricks here are 40 cm long, 20 cm wide and 7 cm thick.
The well that has been discovered is built in accordance with the construction system prevalent during the Sangam period. The steps are made of stones and the walls are made of bricks. The wear and tear on the steps shows that people used the well for a long time.
The interior of the well shows signs of high-water levels suggesting it may have been a source of water for the ancient people during the summer months. So far, the depth of the well has been explored up to 2 metres. Further excavations are expected to reveal the full depth.
The discovery of the well is considered significant as it is the first such discovery during the excavations conducted in Tamil Nadu. In addition, evidence of the existence of glass bead factories has also been revealed through research. Glass beads have also been found during the ongoing excavations.
Sources pointed out that it is known that people lived here from the Neolithic period five thousand years ago to the cultural periods. Archaeological evidence has been found that people may have lived here in all the cultural periods including the Neolithic Age, the Iron Age, the Early Historical Period and the Historical Period.
Archeologists claim that this excavation site located in the Vaiparu river basin in the Tenkasi district is of great importance. “Following the excavations carried out in the previous years at Tirumalapuram and Vembakkottai in the district, we are also conducting excavations in the Karivalamvanthanallur area,” Kalieswaran said.
"These studies have found black and red pottery, painted pottery, painted tiles, game pieces, earrings and amulets," he noted.