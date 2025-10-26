ETV Bharat / offbeat

Samrat Green Toils To Make Ujjain Clean And Hygienic

Ujjain: For the last three years, a youth leaves his house every morning for three hours on his e-bike wearing a green dress and a green mask while cleaning the dirt on the streets of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. He has come to be known as Samrat Green (Green King) for his initiative to keep the city clean and hygienic. Interestingly, he wants to continue doing his noble deed while being anonymous.

He told ETV Bharat that he is pursuing a PhD from Samrat Vikramaditya University. “I get up at 5 am and by 6 am I am out collecting garbage in the city,” he said.

He wears a special green mask and a green tracksuit during this time. He carries a big polythene bag for collecting garbage during his three-hour round, daily during which he collects any garbage that he sees, particularly plastic bottles, polythene, glass items, nails and thorny bushes.

He disclosed, “Although I roam around the entire city, till now I have done cleaning work in Nanakheda, Mahakal Commerce, Shri Mahakal Temple, Dewas Road, Samrat Vikram University Campus and Science College. I go to Samrat Vikramaditya University every day. I go to other areas as well when I have the time.”

Everyone is surprised to see his attire and people are keen to know who this person is. Besides the green tracksuit and mask, he also wears green gloves and green boots.