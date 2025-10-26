Samrat Green Toils To Make Ujjain Clean And Hygienic
The youth has been carrying out his noble deed anonymously. Besides cleaning his city, he also plants trees to keep the city green
Published : October 26, 2025 at 6:26 PM IST
Ujjain: For the last three years, a youth leaves his house every morning for three hours on his e-bike wearing a green dress and a green mask while cleaning the dirt on the streets of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. He has come to be known as Samrat Green (Green King) for his initiative to keep the city clean and hygienic. Interestingly, he wants to continue doing his noble deed while being anonymous.
He told ETV Bharat that he is pursuing a PhD from Samrat Vikramaditya University. “I get up at 5 am and by 6 am I am out collecting garbage in the city,” he said.
He wears a special green mask and a green tracksuit during this time. He carries a big polythene bag for collecting garbage during his three-hour round, daily during which he collects any garbage that he sees, particularly plastic bottles, polythene, glass items, nails and thorny bushes.
He disclosed, “Although I roam around the entire city, till now I have done cleaning work in Nanakheda, Mahakal Commerce, Shri Mahakal Temple, Dewas Road, Samrat Vikram University Campus and Science College. I go to Samrat Vikramaditya University every day. I go to other areas as well when I have the time.”
Everyone is surprised to see his attire and people are keen to know who this person is. Besides the green tracksuit and mask, he also wears green gloves and green boots.
He disclosed, “The speciality of my mask is that it does not smell and I cannot be harmed by thorny shrubs. This is an oxygen mask that has two pipes attached to it. The mask gives the message that if we are not conscious about the environment and if we do not take care of it, then everyone will have to wear this mask." His green coloured e-bike also gives the message of being pollution free.
He said that his source of inspiration is the Vice Chancellor of his University, Arpan Bhardwaj.
“I have been his student since 2008. Seeing him, I developed the habit of cleanliness and got the inspiration to do this work. Earlier, I used to clean the roads along with him without a mask or a dress but with his inspiration, I changed my get-up which gives me the energy to do this work. Sir gave me information about the environment and plants which has further given a boost to me,” he said.
Samrat Green dreams of a clean and hygienic environment for humans, animals and birds where they can move around freely without any threat coming from waste and plastics. He is particularly concerned about stray animals dying from consuming plastic.
He has recently become active on social media where he shares his daily activities. He is trying to connect with the people to take his campaign forward. He feels that the people should come forward to make their surroundings clean.
Besides cleaning his city, he also plants trees to keep the city green. He revealed that he has planted approximately 12,500 saplings along with other environmentalists in the Samrat Vikramaditya University campus. Thousands of these saplings have now grown into trees. This work has been ongoing since 2008. He has also planted a large number of saplings in Madhav Science College campus.
Also Read