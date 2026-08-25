ETV Bharat / offbeat

Sambalpur Professor Grows Mushrooms On Discarded Banana Stems, Trains Farmers In Odisha

Sambalpur: Behind Professor Sushanta Kumar Das’s house in Sambalpur is a small shed where discarded banana stems, cardboard and mushroom spawn are stocked, not as waste but to be used to grow mushrooms. For people who do not have access to paddy straw, the banana stem, chopped as per requirement proves a good alternative. And it does not compromise on the yield. As per Das, the result is far better.

Though Das teaches physics at Gangadhar Meher University and has also served as its vice-chancellor in-charge, he makes time for testing different methods of mushroom cultivation and teaching them to students, farmers and unemployed young people. He has so far trained more than 500 people without charging them. The work has been carried out without government assistance, he said.

Sambalpur Professor Grows Mushrooms On Discarded Banana Stems, Trains Over 500 People (ETV Bharat)

Banana stems are usually discarded after the fruit is harvested. Das found that the soft inner material could be used as a growing medium for mushrooms. He also adds cardboard to the mixture. "The method costs less than cultivation using paddy straw and produces a higher yield. I believe this is the first such effort in Odisha to grow paddy straw mushrooms using banana stems," he claimed.

Das has an MTech from IIT Delhi and a PhD from IIT Kharagpur. He worked as a scientist in Germany for six years and specialises in electronics and instrumentation. His interest in mushroom cultivation began after he examined how basic scientific controls could be used in agriculture.

“Sambalpur is largely an agricultural region. I found that instrumentation and physical processes could be used in farming to improve production. That led me to mushroom cultivation,” Das said.

Professor Sushanta Kumar Das (ETV Bharat)

Growing mushrooms throughout the year requires control over light, temperature and humidity. Das initially worked with the usual paddy-straw method before testing banana stems as an alternative. The results, he said, were better than he had expected. “About 1.5 kg of mushrooms can be produced from 10 kg of paddy straw. With 10 kg of banana stem, the yield can go up to 2 kg. The banana-stem medium has given us better efficiency while reducing the cost,” he said.

What is the process?

The banana stems are first cut into pieces and mixed with cardboard. The material is then placed in a tank containing lime water and left there for 24 hours. After being removed the following day and transferred, while still wet, to the mushroom shed, mushroom spawn and a small quantity of gram flour are added to it. Mycelium begins to develop in about 10 days. The mushrooms are generally ready between 15 and 20 days after the process begins, Das explained.

The use of banana stems is particularly relevant in places where paddy straw is either expensive or not readily available. It also gives farmers another use for a material - the stem - that would otherwise be thrown away.