Sambalpur Farmer Earns Rs 50 Lakh Annually From Organic Thai And Japanese Black Diamond Guava
On two acres, Bir Kishore Biswal grows 2,000 exotic guava trees organically, harvesting thrice a year and generating Rs 50 lakh while supporting seven families.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
By Badsah Jusman Rana
Sambalpur (Odisha): Rows of Thai Pink, Thai-7, Thai Super Kiran and the premium Japanese Black Diamond guava trees stand in a row at the orchard of 56-year-old Bir Kishore Biswal in Baduapali village under Maneswar block of Sambalpur district. His 2021 experiment has started bearing fruit, and today turned into a thriving organic enterprise generating nearly Rs 50 lakh annually.
Spread over two acres, Biswal’s orchard is home to nearly 2,000 guava trees, including indigenous VNR varieties along with imported Thai and Japanese breeds sourced. "I source the seedlings from a nursery in Kolkata. Given the strong consumer demand, I plan to expand cultivation to six acres," says an upbeat Bir Kishore.
The exotic guavas are priced between Rs 120 and Rs 250 per kilogram. While Thai variety seedlings cost him Rs 250 each, the Japanese Black Diamond saplings are priced at Rs 4,500 a piece. Despite the initial investment of Rs 14 lakh, the returns have been exceptionally good.
Each tree yields up to 60 kg of fruit annually and the harvest takes place three times a year. Following scientific crop management practices, the fruits in Bir Kishore's orchard grow up to 700 grams to 1.5 kilograms in weight. According to Biswal, some fruits cross one kilogram within 40 days under proper care.
The Japanese Black Diamond variety, known for its dark exterior and watermelon-like reddish pulp, is mostly seedless. "This variety is high in demand in the premium market," says Bir Kishore, adding that he will cultivate the Japanese Red Diamond variety soon.
Without any formal agricultural training, he learned advanced techniques such as grafting, pruning, thinning and fruit bagging by studying successful farmers through YouTube videos. He personally grafts the plants in his orchard.
Fruit bagging, which means covering developing fruits with polythene to protect them from excessive sunlight, insects and birds, helps increase the size and quality of the guavas. Workers in his orchard carefully prune upper leaves and tie branches to support growing fruits.
“We have been working here for many years. First, we remove the upper leaves. When the fruit grows, we tie the branches and cover the fruit with polythene. This protects the fruit and helps it grow bigger,” said Meena Bhoi, a farm worker.
Mahadev Bhoi, another worker, said the guavas in the farm are bigger and sweeter than local varieties. The trees give fruits throughout the year.
Apart from giving Bir Kishore a sustainable livelihood, the orchard provides sustenance support to seven more families.
Engaged in farming for four decades, Bir Kishore was earlier into tomato cultivation on 20 acres which he did for nearly 30 years. But the fluctuating returns from the crop disappointed him. Initially he was dependent on chemical fertilizers, but later he transitioned to organic methods, which for guava, proved transformative and a blessing.
Ask him how he manages organic farming on his own, Bir Kishore says he prepares bio-compost and organic manure using jaggery, gram flour, curd, soil collected from beneath trees and cow dung. He also gets some inputs from Delhi. "My objective is to enhance microbial activity in the soil and naturally supply nutrients to the plants," he clarifies.
After shifting to organic cultivation, productivity and fruit quality in his orchard improved significantly. Local traders now purchase the entire produce directly from his farm.
From a traditional tomato cultivator to an organic exotic fruit grower, Bir Kishore Biswal's hard work and harvest have proved that diversification and scientific crop management can prove highly beneficial for any farmer.
