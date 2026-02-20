ETV Bharat / offbeat

Sambalpur Farmer Earns Rs 50 Lakh Annually From Organic Thai And Japanese Black Diamond Guava

By Badsah Jusman Rana

Sambalpur (Odisha): Rows of Thai Pink, Thai-7, Thai Super Kiran and the premium Japanese Black Diamond guava trees stand in a row at the orchard of 56-year-old Bir Kishore Biswal in Baduapali village under Maneswar block of Sambalpur district. His 2021 experiment has started bearing fruit, and today turned into a thriving organic enterprise generating nearly Rs 50 lakh annually.

Spread over two acres, Biswal’s orchard is home to nearly 2,000 guava trees, including indigenous VNR varieties along with imported Thai and Japanese breeds sourced. "I source the seedlings from a nursery in Kolkata. Given the strong consumer demand, I plan to expand cultivation to six acres," says an upbeat Bir Kishore.

Sambalpur Farmer Earns Rs 50 Lakh Annually From Organic Thai And Japanese Black Diamond Guava (ETV Bharat)

The exotic guavas are priced between Rs 120 and Rs 250 per kilogram. While Thai variety seedlings cost him Rs 250 each, the Japanese Black Diamond saplings are priced at Rs 4,500 a piece. Despite the initial investment of Rs 14 lakh, the returns have been exceptionally good.

Each tree yields up to 60 kg of fruit annually and the harvest takes place three times a year. Following scientific crop management practices, the fruits in Bir Kishore's orchard grow up to 700 grams to 1.5 kilograms in weight. According to Biswal, some fruits cross one kilogram within 40 days under proper care.

The Japanese Black Diamond variety, known for its dark exterior and watermelon-like reddish pulp, is mostly seedless. "This variety is high in demand in the premium market," says Bir Kishore, adding that he will cultivate the Japanese Red Diamond variety soon.

Without any formal agricultural training, he learned advanced techniques such as grafting, pruning, thinning and fruit bagging by studying successful farmers through YouTube videos. He personally grafts the plants in his orchard.