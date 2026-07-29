ETV Bharat / offbeat

Sambalpur Environmental Scientist Shitikantha Behera Promotes Organic Farming To Curb Lifestyle Diseases

Sambalpur (Odisha): In the fast-paced world, lifestyle-related diseases are being diagnosed among people at an alarmingly young age. Sambalpur-born environmental scientist Shitikantha Behera began questioning the probable causes behind this trend. As experts attributed it to unhealthy lifestyles and the consumption of food grown using chemical fertilisers and pesticides, he decided to change what he could by encouraging farmers to adopt organic farming.

“I cannot change people’s unhealthy lifestyles, but I can do my bit by convincing farmers to grow cereals, pulses and vegetables organically,” says Behera, who had been keeping track of the disturbing rise in cancer, hypertension and diabetes cases in some places, especially Bargarh district.

Sambalpur Environmental Scientist Shitikantha Behera Promotes Organic Farming To Curb Lifestyle Diseases (ETV Bharat)

He explains that today, even children are increasingly being diagnosed with diabetes and cancer. “Almost every family now has one or more members suffering from hypertension or diabetes. If you look at Bargarh district, a worrying increase in cancer cases has been noted in recent years,” says the scientist, who gave up a lucrative overseas career to propagate integrated organic farming.

A resident of Sambalpur, Behera worked as an environmental scientist in Singapore and Nigeria. Earlier, from 1999 to 2008, he served as a scientist with the Odisha State Pollution Control Board. Though he was earning well, he returned to India in 2018 with the desire to contribute to his homeland.

Organic manure pit (ETV Bharat)

In 2021, he started an integrated organic farm spread over 13 acres at Gobardhan-Badamal village in Jujumura block. The farm integrates dairy farming, goat rearing, fish farming and multi-crop cultivation, including mangoes and vegetables. Within five years, he has emerged as a successful organic farmer.

His success has been acknowledged by the district administration, which regularly sends farmers to his farm for training in organic farming.

Behera says his objective was to demonstrate that organic farming can be both productive and profitable. “Once people see its success, they will naturally return to traditional organic farming methods, helping future generations stay free from deadly diseases. The integrated organic farming model has already proved that this is possible,” he adds.