Sambalpur Environmental Scientist Shitikantha Behera Promotes Organic Farming To Curb Lifestyle Diseases
Behera has developed an integrated organic farming model in Sambalpur, inspiring farmers with sustainable agriculture, biogas and chemical-free food production, reports Badshah Jusman Kumar Rana.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Sambalpur (Odisha): In the fast-paced world, lifestyle-related diseases are being diagnosed among people at an alarmingly young age. Sambalpur-born environmental scientist Shitikantha Behera began questioning the probable causes behind this trend. As experts attributed it to unhealthy lifestyles and the consumption of food grown using chemical fertilisers and pesticides, he decided to change what he could by encouraging farmers to adopt organic farming.
“I cannot change people’s unhealthy lifestyles, but I can do my bit by convincing farmers to grow cereals, pulses and vegetables organically,” says Behera, who had been keeping track of the disturbing rise in cancer, hypertension and diabetes cases in some places, especially Bargarh district.
He explains that today, even children are increasingly being diagnosed with diabetes and cancer. “Almost every family now has one or more members suffering from hypertension or diabetes. If you look at Bargarh district, a worrying increase in cancer cases has been noted in recent years,” says the scientist, who gave up a lucrative overseas career to propagate integrated organic farming.
A resident of Sambalpur, Behera worked as an environmental scientist in Singapore and Nigeria. Earlier, from 1999 to 2008, he served as a scientist with the Odisha State Pollution Control Board. Though he was earning well, he returned to India in 2018 with the desire to contribute to his homeland.
In 2021, he started an integrated organic farm spread over 13 acres at Gobardhan-Badamal village in Jujumura block. The farm integrates dairy farming, goat rearing, fish farming and multi-crop cultivation, including mangoes and vegetables. Within five years, he has emerged as a successful organic farmer.
His success has been acknowledged by the district administration, which regularly sends farmers to his farm for training in organic farming.
Behera says his objective was to demonstrate that organic farming can be both productive and profitable. “Once people see its success, they will naturally return to traditional organic farming methods, helping future generations stay free from deadly diseases. The integrated organic farming model has already proved that this is possible,” he adds.
Behera has also modernised traditional organic farming through an integrated organic farming model and has achieved complete self-reliance in bioenergy by producing biogas from cattle dung.
He is also known as a leading organic mango grower in Sambalpur district and has ventured into agro-eco-tourism by developing cottages on his farm for visitors.
Speaking about his initiative, Behera says, “Although I had a well-paying job abroad, I always wanted to do something meaningful for my motherland. That is why I started integrated organic farming with the motto, ‘Eat healthy, feed healthy; poison neither the soil nor the stomach.’”
He says that because of unhealthy lifestyles and food produced through chemical farming, even young children are suffering from serious diseases like cancer. “I came to know that Bargarh district is now being referred to as one of Asia’s high cancer-concentration regions. Therefore, we must adopt organic farming,” he urges.
He believes, people will not switch to organic farming overnight. "We have to prove that it is profitable as well. That is why I started this farm - to demonstrate that good yields and profits are possible through organic farming,” he states assertively.
The backbone of Behera’s initiative is dairy farming. His farm houses around 50 cows, which provide dung, urine, calves and milk. Three biogas plants run entirely on cattle dung, supplying all the cooking fuel required on the farm. As a result, the farm is completely self-sufficient in biogas and does not require LPG.
The slurry from the biogas plants is converted into vermicompost in 27 compost pits, which is used as organic manure in the fields, while the surplus compost is also sold. Cow urine is used as a natural pesticide. The farm also prepares Jeevamrut, which is used as a natural feed supplement in fish farming.
“On the farm, dairy farming, fisheries and horticulture complement each other in a circular system,” he explains.
Vegetables are grown using a multi-cropping system, where marigold, beans and other crops are planted alongside tomatoes and brinjals to naturally protect them from insect attacks.
Sambalpur Chief District Agriculture Officer Satyaban Soren says farmers are regularly brought to Behera’s farm for training in organic farming. “The Agriculture Department has also extended assistance to Behera under various government schemes,” he adds.
Mango grower Chhabil Kisan from Jamankira block, who underwent training at Behera’s farm, says, “We were not aware that dairy farming and other agricultural activities could be integrated so effectively under an organic farming model. After visiting this farm, we gained proper knowledge about integrated organic farming. We believe more farmers will gradually adopt this system because the State Government is also encouraging farmers interested in organic farming.”
Educationist and economist Dr Umacharan Pati of Sambalpur praised Behera’s initiative. He says Bargarh is now often referred to as the cancer capital because the region, located in the Hirakud command area, has witnessed excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides to increase agricultural production. “Behera’s integrated organic farming model deserves appreciation as it is a self-reliant model where no chemical fertilisers or pesticides are used. Such a model has the potential to inspire many more farmers to embrace sustainable organic farming in the future,” says Pati.
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