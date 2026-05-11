ETV Bharat / offbeat

Salim Manzil Of Jaipur Continues To Preserve Royal Identity And Glorious Heritage With Pride

Hakim Salimuddin Khan was the Jagirdar of Kherli Azizpur estate near Dausa and held the status of a Tajimi Sardar. During the princely era, the position of a Tajimi Sardar was considered highly respected, and such Jagirdars were considered close to the royal family.

One can reach this mansion by crossing narrow lanes on the way to Haldi. Built on an area of ​​more than a bigha, this mansion looks stunning from the outside while its interior is captivating as well. Moin Khan, who lives in the mansion, explained that in 1870, Maharaja Ram Singh of Jaipur gifted this mansion to his grandfather Hakim Salimuddin Khan as a jagir .

Located on Haldi Road in Jaipur, Salim Manzil still holds within itself countless stories of the princely state, Mughal history, freedom struggle and religious faith. This nearly 200-year-old mansion is a living document of history. Its remarkable architecture, rare artifacts and royal heritage make it unique.

Jaipur: Jaipur is known for its urban planning and settlement. It boasts of a history full of forts, palaces, and mansions. Among these mansions stands Salim Manzil that is renowned throughout the country for its exquisite architecture and decoration. Renowned freedom fighter and former Congress President, Hakim Ajmal Khan, had a connection with this mansion and members of his family still reside in it.

Another resident of the mansion, Husamuddin Khan, disclosed that his grandfather Hakim Salimuddin Khan, held a fiefdom of 15 villages and was also the Head of Intelligence Department in Jaipur State Army. Husamuddin says that his family came to India from Samarkand with Babur, and the members of this family served at various positions in the Mughal army.

"Some served in the Mughal army, while others served in the Mughal court. When the Mughal Empire began to weaken, Maharaja Jagat Singh summoned the family to Jaipur in 1812 and granted them estates," he disclosed.

Husamuddin said that ever since his ancestor Hakim Wasal Khan came to Jaipur, the Jaipur State and his family have had close ties. When Hakim Salimuddin Khan passed away in 1945, his father, Pyare Miyan, was appointed the chieftain of Kherli Azizpur.

Even the last King of Jaipur, Mansingh II, visited the mansion to express condolences on the death of his grandfather, Hakim Salimuddin Khan. A photo of that moment remains in the mansion. He added that Bhawani Singh, Diya Kumari and other members of the royal family still visit the mansion frequently.

Inside the Salim Manzil (ETV Bharat)

Salim Manzil is also a centre of deep faith for the Muslim community. Moin Khan disclosed, "The sacred cap of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, also known as Kulhe Mubarak, is preserved in this mansion. On the 9th and 10th of Muharram, large numbers of Muslims visit to offer their reverence and devotion to the cap. This mansion holds special religious significance during Muharram."

Salim Manzil is a treasure trove of many rare pre-independence era photographs. The mansion also has rare photographs of Jaipur's last ruler, Sawai Mansingh II, several British officials, as well as those from the independence movement, including those of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's father Motilal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, Hakim Ajmal Khan, former President Giani Zail Singh and former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat. Giani Zail Singh and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat visited the mansion several times.

Inside the Salim Manzil (ETV Bharat)

Interestingly, this mansion also houses a chess set made of ivory, a 150-year-old pitcher, a paandaan, a 150-year-old bed sheet and brass chairs weighing more than one quintal each.

Inside the Salim Manzil (ETV Bharat)

At a time when old mansions are slowly becoming history, Salim Manzil continues to preserve its royal identity and glorious heritage with pride. This mansion is not just a structure of stones and walls but also a confluence of the glory of the Jaipur state, Mughal history and religious faith that takes its visitors back in time.