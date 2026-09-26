Salaam Shivansh: A Six-Year-Old From Patna Who Loves, Lives And Remembers Cricket History Like None Other
ETV Bharat's Dharmendra Sinha could not stop admiring Shivansh when he saw him remember everything about cricket with exceptional encyclopedic memory.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 7:27 AM IST
Patna: Not every cricket match is played on the ground, some are played in the mind like that of Shivansh's. All of six years, the young lad has every minutest detail of the sport sorted in his mind. Trigger him or poke on any aspect of the game, maybe cricket history from day one, he comes out as a surprise 'chota packet' - literally an encyclopedia where not only the details of every match played till date but even the commentaries have registered in his brain.
Unlike children of his age, he does not have any interest in watching cartoon shows or playing video games. He would rather watch all the matches on the television or discuss with his elder brother about which ball was good and which stroke was a gamechanger. Every detail of every match is on the tip of his tongue and he does not realise how he has started being admired as an open book on cricket.
World Cups, India's wins to a player's jersey number or key historical events in cricket, Shivansh answers these questions without even batting an eyelid.
And his unique trait isn't just answering all the questions but also any ancillary or background information about it.
Shivansh’s father, Ravi says Shivansh would browse the mobile phone just because he would be reading something on cricket. "During matches, he stays glued to his seat because he does not miss even a single moment of the game. We were surprised initially thinking it to be a momentary fad for him but with time we got convinced that he was genuinely interested in the game," he adds.
Ravi says the child remembered details about every match with so much correctness that we were surprised at his memorising abilities, but it came naturally to him.
His family says Shivansh’s interest in cricket goes beyond merely watching matches. He also listens very intently to the match commentary.
Shivansh even remembers exactly what the commentators said and the specific moments they made their remarks. And that, we feel, is beyond exceptional for a child his age, they say.
Shivansh's mother, Sandhya, recalls that he began showing a deep interest in cricket when he was around three or three-and-a-half years old. "When he would watch cricket match, any amount of distraction bothered him. For extended periods, he would concentrate on the details and gradually, what we thought to be a hobby grew into a passion. Cricket is not a sport to him, it has become a sort of identity for him," she says.
Mahesh Prasad, Shivansh's grandfather, says this is extraordinary and the child's talent needs to be nurtured. "While elders stress on academics, a career in sports also holds immense potential. I hope Shivansh will excel in the field he is passionate about and bring glory to both his family and the country," he adds.
Thank Shivansh's elder brother, Siddharth, for playing a crucial role in his cricketing journey. After school, the siblings go to play cricket together. And all the while Siddharth explains the nuances of the game and helps him practice on the field.
Shivansh's parents says there is no pressure on him to pursue any particular passion. "If it is cricket, let him do well in the game and achieve greater heights. We will always stand by him and encourage to pursue his interest alongside his studies," they explain.
Shivansh's memory on cricket has become a topic of discussion not only in his family but the entire region.
When ETV Bharat spoke to Shivansh, he did not think twice before just saying that for him cricket is not just a game to watch, but a world of learning, remembering, and continuous discovery. And that sums it up for the child who seems determined or probably destined to create a mark in the sporting history when it comes to cricket.
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