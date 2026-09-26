ETV Bharat / offbeat

Salaam Shivansh: A Six-Year-Old From Patna Who Loves, Lives And Remembers Cricket History Like None Other

Patna: Not every cricket match is played on the ground, some are played in the mind like that of Shivansh's. All of six years, the young lad has every minutest detail of the sport sorted in his mind. Trigger him or poke on any aspect of the game, maybe cricket history from day one, he comes out as a surprise 'chota packet' - literally an encyclopedia where not only the details of every match played till date but even the commentaries have registered in his brain.

Unlike children of his age, he does not have any interest in watching cartoon shows or playing video games. He would rather watch all the matches on the television or discuss with his elder brother about which ball was good and which stroke was a gamechanger. Every detail of every match is on the tip of his tongue and he does not realise how he has started being admired as an open book on cricket.

Shivansh practicing cricket inside his home (ETV Bharat)

World Cups, India's wins to a player's jersey number or key historical events in cricket, Shivansh answers these questions without even batting an eyelid.

And his unique trait isn't just answering all the questions but also any ancillary or background information about it.

Shivansh practicing with his elder brother (ETV Bharat)

Shivansh’s father, Ravi says Shivansh would browse the mobile phone just because he would be reading something on cricket. "During matches, he stays glued to his seat because he does not miss even a single moment of the game. We were surprised initially thinking it to be a momentary fad for him but with time we got convinced that he was genuinely interested in the game," he adds.