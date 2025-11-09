ETV Bharat / offbeat

Sal Trees Can Be A New Weapon To Fight Air Pollution, Study Reveals

The tree is found to absorb dust, smoke and pollutants emitted by vehicles while acting as a natural shield against vehicular pollution. ( ETV Bharat )

Shimla: At a time when air pollution is posing danger to human lives, a study by the scientists of the Environment Department of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) at Shimla and Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry at Nauni offers a glimmer of hope. Research done on trees has revealed that the Sal tree (Shorea robusta) is the best air purifier to deal with the menace of pollution.

It could now become a weapon in fighting pollution on the roads of Himachal Pradesh and also some other states of the country.

The research was carried out by Assistant Professor Dr. Kalyani Supriya of Environmental Science Department at HPU along with Dr RK Aggarwal and Riya Chauhan Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry. Field surveys were carried out over several months to determine which trees would best reduce the increasing pollution on Himachal's roads.

The study was conducted between December 2023 and June 2024 on the National Highway between Nahan and Paonta Sahib which is a 40 km stretch with heavy traffic. The scientists collected plant leaves from both sides of the road at three different distances of within 5 meters of the road, between 5 metres and 10 meters and more than 10 meters away.

They examined how the trees close to the road are exposed to more pollution and which plants are best tolerant to this pollution.

It was found that four commonly found trees including Sal, Eucalyptus, Ficus (Ficus religiosa) and the Mallotus tree were the most pollution tolerant. They were compared on their pollution tolerance (APTI) and general performance index (API). The Sal tree absorbed the most pollution and outperformed the other in purifying the air.

Dr. Kalyani Supriya disclosed, “This is the first time that the pollution absorption capacity of a tree has been scientifically measured at the local level in Himachal. Our study clearly shows that the Sal tree not only has the ability to withstand pollution but also thrives well in the soil and climate of industrial traffic-rich areas like NH-07. Therefore, creating a 'green belt' of Sal trees along roads and highways could be an excellent step towards pollution control."

The Sal tree is one of the oldest and strongest trees found in India. It's called the ‘Sentinel of the Forests’ because it can live for dozens of years and has the ability to withstand environmental changes.

This tree can tolerate temperatures as high as 40-45°Celcius in summers and as low as 5°Celcius in winters. Sal can be grown in the plains, provided there is light loamy soil with good drainage and the area receives approximately 1000 mm - 3000 mm of annual rainfall.

Scientifically, there are several reasons why it is so effective against pollution. Its leaves are thick and waxy that can trap dust, carbon and fine particles in the air on their surface.