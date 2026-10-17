Bastar Dussehra: No Ravana Effigy, A Grand Chariot And 75-Day Celebration
In Bastar, Dussehra is marked by Vijay Rath, a procession where people carry the umbrella of Goddess Danteshwari, reports Sunil Kashyap.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Jagdalpur: The diversity of the Indian subcontinent can be experienced in the manner in which different festivals have multiple manifestations. Among such experiences is the Dussehra celebration in Bastar, which is a 75-day-long affair.
Here Ravana's effigy is not burnt but the event is marked by the placing of the umbrella of the revered goddess, Danteshwari, on a massive chariot and taken around the city. This is coupled with 14 unique and interesting rituals that are performed.
The giant chariot, which is the main attraction of Bastar Dussehra, is built by local artisans from Jharumargaon and Bedaumargaon over a period of 20 to 25 days.
Another important ritual associated with the festival is Magarmuhi, which is performed with ceremonial rites where artisans place three large sal logs atop eight wheels in the form of a chassis. During the ritual, bangles, vermillion, flowers, coconuts, betel leaves and betel nuts are offered. Mongri fish and goats are also sacrificed.
Chariot artisan Motiram Nag of Jharumar village explained that the chariot, which is built every year over around 25 days, is being built in just 12 to 13 days this year because of the difficulties posed by the recent floods. "The Barsi Utranni ritual was performed the day after the floods came. We are working tirelessly round the clock to build the chariot. This is a service to Danteshwari Devi, a tradition that has been passed down," he told ETV Bharat.
Motiram explained that the wheel of the chariot being built this year has a plank and a tread. Four pieces, called 'pachar' are installed inside the wheel to connect them. After this, iron parts are installed to ensure the wood is connected from the outside as well. This is followed by the placing of the axle, after which the chassis is put on.
"It's made of sheesham, while the rest of the wood used is sal wood. A ‘maska fara’ (wooden frame) is placed on top of it, followed by a pillar. After all this work is done, a ‘macha’ (platform) is made for standing. The iron parts for the wheel are made by a blacksmith who is from the village,” he said.
Motiram explained that since sal and sheesham are used to build the massive chariot, the only fragile part is the axle, which too lasts for about five years. Other than this, the wheels and other materials remain undamaged. Around 20 people board the chariot when it moves.
“This year, the Vijay Rath will move on the day of the Bhitar Raini and Bahar Raini,” he added.
As part of the Bhitar Raini ritual, members of the Royal family of deities sit on thrones and offer darshan to the public from morning until evening. The ritual means that the King will remain within the palace and the people of the area will come to meet him.
This is the day when the public is allowed to enter the palace. The public comes, removes the evil eye and leaves some money on a plate as offerings which are eventually distributed among the poor. This year, Bhitar Raini will be celebrated on October 21. This is also the day when the Vijay Rath is pulled through the streets.
On Bahar Raini, the day following Bhitar Raini, the Royal family arrives at Kumdakot to offer special prayers and formally appease the ‘angry’ villagers.
The unique Vijay Rath tradition began 620 years ago during the era of King Purushottam Dev. Originally, the chariot had 12 wheels, which were later replaced by the eight-wheeled Vijay Rath and the four-wheeled Phool Rath.
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