ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bastar Dussehra: No Ravana Effigy, A Grand Chariot And 75-Day Celebration

Jagdalpur: The diversity of the Indian subcontinent can be experienced in the manner in which different festivals have multiple manifestations. Among such experiences is the Dussehra celebration in Bastar, which is a 75-day-long affair.

Here Ravana's effigy is not burnt but the event is marked by the placing of the umbrella of the revered goddess, Danteshwari, on a massive chariot and taken around the city. This is coupled with 14 unique and interesting rituals that are performed.

The giant chariot, which is the main attraction of Bastar Dussehra, is built by local artisans from Jharumargaon and Bedaumargaon over a period of 20 to 25 days.

Another important ritual associated with the festival is Magarmuhi, which is performed with ceremonial rites where artisans place three large sal logs atop eight wheels in the form of a chassis. During the ritual, bangles, vermillion, flowers, coconuts, betel leaves and betel nuts are offered. Mongri fish and goats are also sacrificed.

A Sal Chariot And No Ravana Effigy: Distinct Dussehra In Bastar (ETV Bharat)

Chariot artisan Motiram Nag of Jharumar village explained that the chariot, which is built every year over around 25 days, is being built in just 12 to 13 days this year because of the difficulties posed by the recent floods. "The Barsi Utranni ritual was performed the day after the floods came. We are working tirelessly round the clock to build the chariot. This is a service to Danteshwari Devi, a tradition that has been passed down," he told ETV Bharat.

Motiram explained that the wheel of the chariot being built this year has a plank and a tread. Four pieces, called 'pachar' are installed inside the wheel to connect them. After this, iron parts are installed to ensure the wood is connected from the outside as well. This is followed by the placing of the axle, after which the chassis is put on.

A Sal Chariot And No Ravana Effigy: Distinct Dussehra In Bastar (ETV Bharat)

"It's made of sheesham, while the rest of the wood used is sal wood. A ‘maska ​​fara’ (wooden frame) is placed on top of it, followed by a pillar. After all this work is done, a ‘macha’ (platform) is made for standing. The iron parts for the wheel are made by a blacksmith who is from the village,” he said.