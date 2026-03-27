ETV Bharat / offbeat

Sakuntala Chatar's Solo War Against Water Scarcity In Odisha Village

Shakuntala has come to be known as a 'water warrior' and has become an inspiration for others. Everyone is amazed by the courage and strength she has displayed as a woman.

It took her 60 days to dig the well and reach the source of water. She used to spend 3 to 4 hours every day digging the 50-foot well.

Despite having three tube wells, the villagers had to struggle for potable drinking water as one was defunct, another was discharging iron-contaminated water, and the third was located far off.

The small village where this extraordinary feat occurred is in the middle of a dense forest. The village consists of only 42 families. All of them belong to the tribal community. Located on the outskirts of the capital between the Chandaka-Dampara elephant sanctuary, thousands have witnessed the water woes of this village.

Shakuntala set out to solve this problem. She has solved the water problem of her family as well as that of the villagers.

She has also repaired her broken house by making 4,000 bricks from the soil extracted from the well. The villagers acknowledge that it was Shakuntala who solved their water crisis. They all praise Shakuntala for getting the water facility.

Shakuntala says, "The existing tube wells in the village did not produce good water. As a result, we used bad water for cooking and drinking. We even have to fetch water from the forest. So, seeing such difficulties, I thought of building a well in the backyard. Currently, many families in the village, including my family, are taking water from that well."

The headmaster of the school in that village, Vichitra Majhi, said, “it has been 3 years since he came to this school. It was very difficult to get water here. There is a tube well in the school from which water comes out with great difficulty. That used to be the only water source. Shakuntala has set an example for everyone.”

Meanwhile, social worker Susanta Sahu said that a tribal woman like Shakuntala has shown enterprise. "Shakuntala has built a 50-foot well in 60 days with tireless efforts. The efforts she has made to save water are very commendable. She will be an example for everyone for the coming generation. We will all join Shakuntala's efforts and overcome the water crisis, said social worker Susanta Sahu.