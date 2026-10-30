Of Dazzling Plumages: Why Do Parrots Return To This Tree At MP's Sagar University Every Evening?
Every evening, parrots on a peepal tree at Sagar University draw onlookers who get a peek into the birds' way of networking, reports Kapil Tiwari.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Sagar: Before he heads home from work, Manish Gautam stops to watch another set of arrivals. As daylight fades at Sagar University, flocks of parrots circle a peepal tree near the guesthouse, filling its branches with movement and calls. For Gautam, this evening gathering has been part of the working day for nearly two decades.
“I have worked here for more than 30 years and been watching this every day for the past 15-20 years. Irrespective of the season, thousands of parrots gather here in the evening and their number has been increasing considerably,” said Gautam, an employee in the university’s audit department.
In winter and during the rains, the birds arrive between 5 pm and 6 pm. "This is because of the natural surroundings and greenery at the university established by our Gaur sahib,” he added.
Spread across around 1,400 acres of hilly terrain, the university offers birds an abundance of trees and green spaces. But the peepal near its guesthouse has become a particular attraction, both for the parrots that settle there and the people who come just to watch them chatter.
The birds arrive in flocks, swoop around the tree before settling in a place among its branches. Their calls grow louder as more join them. What begins with a few arrivals gradually becomes a busy evening assembly.
“This happens every evening. The tree is a roost for parrots and large numbers arrive here at dusk. Many people gather close to the tree to watch them,” said guesthouse employee Sandeep Tiwari. He watches the birds from close quarters and enjoys their congregation. "It is like parrots having a networking of their own," he says.
For anyone accustomed to seeing a solitary parrot in a cage, the gathering offers a different picture of the bird’s life. Parrots are social birds and resting together is part of their behaviour. Zoologists call this communal roosting when birds gather at one particular place to rest for the night.
Zoologist Dr Manish Jain said safety is one of the main advantages of the arrangement.
“Parrots are social birds. They tend to gather on a tree in the evening and spend the night together. The biggest benefit of staying together is security, as it helps them protect themselves against predators. They look after one another and help keep one another safe,” he said.
The familiar tree serves as a place to return to after the day’s movements. According to Jain, such roosting habits continue across generations.
“Sometimes, they also select a tree according to the availability of food. They fly away in the morning and return together in the evening to roost at the same place,” he said.
The noisy gathering has been likened to a social network. Jain said the birds communicate with one another and form social bonds, including seeking partners. Living in a flock also helps them remain alert to danger.
As urban areas expand, Jain adds, parrots seek densely foliaged trees around towns and cities. Once they find a suitable place, they may continue returning to it.
At Sagar University, the peepal tree beside a guesthouse is what many parrots call home and, feel at home. So they keep coming, resting and leaving the next morning to return to the same old tree at dusk. And Gautam, like many others, makes sure to stop, watch and enjoy before going home.
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