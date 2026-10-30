ETV Bharat / offbeat

Of Dazzling Plumages: Why Do Parrots Return To This Tree At MP's Sagar University Every Evening?

Sagar : Before he heads home from work, Manish Gautam stops to watch another set of arrivals. As daylight fades at Sagar University, flocks of parrots circle a peepal tree near the guesthouse, filling its branches with movement and calls. For Gautam, this evening gathering has been part of the working day for nearly two decades.

“I have worked here for more than 30 years and been watching this every day for the past 15-20 years. Irrespective of the season, thousands of parrots gather here in the evening and their number has been increasing considerably,” said Gautam, an employee in the university’s audit department.

Parrots paint the surroundings of Sagar university green (ETV Bharat)

In winter and during the rains, the birds arrive between 5 pm and 6 pm. "This is because of the natural surroundings and greenery at the university established by our Gaur sahib,” he added.

Spread across around 1,400 acres of hilly terrain, the university offers birds an abundance of trees and green spaces. But the peepal near its guesthouse has become a particular attraction, both for the parrots that settle there and the people who come just to watch them chatter.

The birds arrive in flocks, swoop around the tree before settling in a place among its branches. Their calls grow louder as more join them. What begins with a few arrivals gradually becomes a busy evening assembly.

“This happens every evening. The tree is a roost for parrots and large numbers arrive here at dusk. Many people gather close to the tree to watch them,” said guesthouse employee Sandeep Tiwari. He watches the birds from close quarters and enjoys their congregation. "It is like parrots having a networking of their own," he says.

Why Do Parrots Return To This Tree At MP's Sagar University Every Evening? (ETV Bharat)

For anyone accustomed to seeing a solitary parrot in a cage, the gathering offers a different picture of the bird’s life. Parrots are social birds and resting together is part of their behaviour. Zoologists call this communal roosting when birds gather at one particular place to rest for the night.

Zoologist Dr Manish Jain said safety is one of the main advantages of the arrangement.