ETV Bharat / offbeat

Sagar Museum Revives Bundelkhand's Lost Wisdom: Ancient Clay Vessels That Kept Grains Safe for Centuries

These old storage techniques are on display at the Satyam Art and Culture Museum in Sagar. ( ETV Bharat )

Sagar: Have you ever wondered how grain was stored in the ancient times in places like Bundelkhand when there were no warehouses and silos.

When scientific technology wasn't advanced, the farmers of this area used materials like clay and paper for the purpose to make storage vessels. They would build Khodias, Bandas, Kuthias and Kanaris to store quintals of grain. These traditional methods of grain storage were used and leaves of trees like neem and teak were used to protect the grain from rotting and insect infestation.

These old storage techniques are on display at the Satyam Art and Culture Museum in Sagar. The museum displays ancient clay pots used to preserve grains and food items in ancient times.

The founder of this museum Pandit Damodar Agnihotri explained, "Various types of vessels were made that allowed the grains to remain safe for years."

The interesting part is that the people of Bundelkhand prepared these vessels with their own hands at home and they were not available in the market. Khodia, Kuthia and Banda were made in a large courtyard or hall-like space because their size was as big as a room or even bigger.