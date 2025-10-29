Sagar Museum Revives Bundelkhand's Lost Wisdom: Ancient Clay Vessels That Kept Grains Safe for Centuries
Published : October 29, 2025 at 3:36 PM IST
Sagar: Have you ever wondered how grain was stored in the ancient times in places like Bundelkhand when there were no warehouses and silos.
When scientific technology wasn't advanced, the farmers of this area used materials like clay and paper for the purpose to make storage vessels. They would build Khodias, Bandas, Kuthias and Kanaris to store quintals of grain. These traditional methods of grain storage were used and leaves of trees like neem and teak were used to protect the grain from rotting and insect infestation.
These old storage techniques are on display at the Satyam Art and Culture Museum in Sagar. The museum displays ancient clay pots used to preserve grains and food items in ancient times.
The founder of this museum Pandit Damodar Agnihotri explained, "Various types of vessels were made that allowed the grains to remain safe for years."
The interesting part is that the people of Bundelkhand prepared these vessels with their own hands at home and they were not available in the market. Khodia, Kuthia and Banda were made in a large courtyard or hall-like space because their size was as big as a room or even bigger.
Khodia used to be a large pit that was dug in a courtyard where neem leaves, teak leaves and straw were placed to preserve the grain that would not be damaged even during the rainy season.
The second method was that of a Kuthia, a storage device, that could hold two to five quintals of grain. There was a hole very similar to a tap spout that was made in the Kuthia to drain the grain. The Kuthia was easily shut after draining out the required amount.
Meanwhile, Kanaris were made for storing grains on a small stage. These could be kept in a corner or kitchen in the house.
Damodar Agnihotri explained, "Kanari was made from baked clay. This practice is about 100 to 150 years old. We went to a village to search for it and found it lying in ruins. Such utensils were made by mixing common clay and white clay (Chhui) with paper pulp."
Matelli was a small pitcher like pot that was used to store food items and ground grains that were to be used later. The region also boasts of decorative clay vessels that were crafted for serving food. These could also be used to serve salt, pepper and sweets. These traditional modes of food conservation have helped the people for centuries.
