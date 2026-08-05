Madhya Pradesh: Sagar Blood Donor Makes A Mark
Having donated blood on 112 occasions, Sushil Kumar Yadav is even ready to donate his kidney.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Sagar: Driven by his passion to serve the society, a Multipurpose Worker (MPW) in the District Malaria Office in Sagar has set a mark in blood donation. Sushil Kumar Yadav has donated blood on 112 occasions and can be travelling to far off places spending money from his own pocket for the cause. This 55-year-old wants to continue donating blood and save lives till his last breath.
He disclosed, "My mother was a nurse at Sagar's Lady Dufferin Hospital. We used to hear from her about the importance of blood in any delivery. Sometimes, situations arise where the life of the mother and child is in danger due to lack of blood. Once, a similar situation arose in my neighborhood when a friend's wife was about to deliver and needed blood. He tried a lot to arrange blood. Even his family members and relatives made excuses and did not donate blood. It was there that I donated blood for the first time.”
He said that it was a very satisfying experience to see his friend's wife deliver a healthy baby and their lives being saved. “Since then I have been going wherever blood is needed,” he said.
Employed at the District Malaria Office since 1999, this Class III employee frequently visits rural areas and works to eradicate malaria. He devotes more than half of his salary to social service through blood donation.
Many times, when people ask him for travel expenses and accommodation, he refuses. Sushil has donated blood at his own expense in Mumbai, Indore, Bhopal and several other cities. He said, "No matter what time someone calls, I never refuse and immediately set out to donate blood."
He pointed out that there are many misconceptions among people about blood donation. Sometimes, out of fear, people even refuse to donate blood to their own family members. In such situations, lives are often endangered or lost.
“People should understand that donating blood does not cause any weakness; rather, it keeps the body completely healthy. I feel healthier and more energetic after donating blood,” he said while quoting the World Health Organization (WHO) saying that if a person donates blood once, he saves the lives of three people.
"My goal in life is to donate blood until my last breath, to always be able to help people in need. I want to donate my kidney and have tried many times unsuccessfully. If someone needs my kidney, I will not hesitate to donate it," he added.
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