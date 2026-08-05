ETV Bharat / offbeat

Madhya Pradesh: Sagar Blood Donor Makes A Mark

Sagar: Driven by his passion to serve the society, a Multipurpose Worker (MPW) in the District Malaria Office in Sagar has set a mark in blood donation. Sushil Kumar Yadav has donated blood on 112 occasions and can be travelling to far off places spending money from his own pocket for the cause. This 55-year-old wants to continue donating blood and save lives till his last breath.

He disclosed, "My mother was a nurse at Sagar's Lady Dufferin Hospital. We used to hear from her about the importance of blood in any delivery. Sometimes, situations arise where the life of the mother and child is in danger due to lack of blood. Once, a similar situation arose in my neighborhood when a friend's wife was about to deliver and needed blood. He tried a lot to arrange blood. Even his family members and relatives made excuses and did not donate blood. It was there that I donated blood for the first time.”

He said that it was a very satisfying experience to see his friend's wife deliver a healthy baby and their lives being saved. “Since then I have been going wherever blood is needed,” he said.

Employed at the District Malaria Office since 1999, this Class III employee frequently visits rural areas and works to eradicate malaria. He devotes more than half of his salary to social service through blood donation.