Sagar Farmer On A Mission To Conserve Indigenous Seeds
Akash Chaurasia has been going around collecting indigenous seeds of over 200 grains and vegetables over the last 11 years
Published : November 29, 2025 at 6:41 PM IST
Sagar: At a time when farmers have abandoned indigenous seeds and started using hybrid seeds in pursuit of higher productivity and income, Akash Chaurasia from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh has been going around collecting indigenous seeds of over 200 grains and vegetables over the last 11 years.
The seeds currently in use are known to increase crop productivity but also increase expenses, preventing farmers from becoming self-sufficient. This is making farming a loss-making venture. But Chaurasia is trying to make farmers self-reliant by training them to produce indigenous seeds. So far, nearly 4, 50,000 farmers have purchased indigenous seeds from him.
In the current Rabi season, he has sown 36 varieties of indigenous wheat and 12 varieties of grams. He has also sown indigenous seeds for several types of vegetables.
This progressive farmer from Sagar explained, "The purpose of conserving indigenous seeds is that these seeds are naturally prepared according to the needs of the human body. Indigenous seeds are suitable for our health, environment, soil and atmosphere. They contain all the nutrients that fulfill the essential elements of the human body."
Talking about the 200 varieties of indigenous seeds collected by him since 2014, he said, "We sow them in the fields and demonstrate their quality, productivity and benefits?"
His indigenous seed bank has 36 varieties of wheat, 12 varieties of gram, along with varieties of flax, lentils and vegetables, including peas, fenugreek, onion, radish, carrot and cabbage.
He further explained, "We can produce high-quality seeds through a specific selection process so that the farmers can be attracted to indigenous seeds instead of hybrid seeds. Planting indigenous seeds increases crop productivity and reduces costs, as we don't need to buy these seeds from the market again. We explain the seed-making process to the farmers here while telling them how the seed should germinate, what the stem and the branches coming out of it should be like and what kind of leaves the branches need to have. After this, based on the flowers and fruits of the plant, it is decided whether the seed is good or bad."
Indigenous seeds are generally defined as varieties of plants that have developed naturally in a specific region and are adapted to its local environment and climate, often over centuries of local selection.
These seeds are known for being resilient to pests and drought while having high nutritional value. They also support sustainable agricultural practices. Their conservation helps maintain biodiversity while preserving culinary heritage.
