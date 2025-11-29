ETV Bharat / offbeat

Sagar Farmer On A Mission To Conserve Indigenous Seeds

Sagar: At a time when farmers have abandoned indigenous seeds and started using hybrid seeds in pursuit of higher productivity and income, Akash Chaurasia from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh has been going around collecting indigenous seeds of over 200 grains and vegetables over the last 11 years.

The seeds currently in use are known to increase crop productivity but also increase expenses, preventing farmers from becoming self-sufficient. This is making farming a loss-making venture. But Chaurasia is trying to make farmers self-reliant by training them to produce indigenous seeds. So far, nearly 4, 50,000 farmers have purchased indigenous seeds from him.

In the current Rabi season, he has sown 36 varieties of indigenous wheat and 12 varieties of grams. He has also sown indigenous seeds for several types of vegetables.

Indigenous seeds (ETV Bharat)

This progressive farmer from Sagar explained, "The purpose of conserving indigenous seeds is that these seeds are naturally prepared according to the needs of the human body. Indigenous seeds are suitable for our health, environment, soil and atmosphere. They contain all the nutrients that fulfill the essential elements of the human body."