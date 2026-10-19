Sadu Mata Ni Pol - Where Men Adorn Feminine Attire To Perform Garba
The spectacle can be witnessed on the eighth day of Navratri in this Pol located in Shahpur area of Ahmedabad
Published : October 19, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Ahmedabad: In a locality of Ahmedabad, there is a unique tradition of men adorning themselves in women's attire and performing the Garba dedicated to Goddess Durga on the eighth day of the Navratri festival. They wear saris along with bangles, bindis and other traditional jewellery. This practice is rooted in deep devotion to Sadu Mata, a part of local folklore and belief passed down through generations. The spectacle can be seen at Sadu Mata Ni Pol in Shahpur area.
According to the locals, this practice dates back to Samvat 1872 or about 210 years. Men from the Barot community, be it a 5-year-old child or an 80-year-old elder, don feminine attire out of faith to express their devotion to the Goddess or to fulfil a vow. Interestingly, the faith in Sadu Mata is not limited to one community.
People from various communities, including Muslims and others, revere Sadhu Mata and pray to her for the fulfilment of their wishes.
The Garba performed on the eighth day at Sadu Mata Ni Pol is based on a folk tale associated with Saduba and a curse she uttered.
One version says that a ruler or governor of the time saw Saduba and desired her. This event marked a turning point in the lives of Saduba and her family, including her husband Harisingh and daughter Ajuba. The story primarily revolves around Saduba's sacrifice and the curse she uttered.
The locals believe that after this incident, the Barot community began the tradition of wearing saris while performing Garba to express their reverence for Saduba and as an atonement.
Folktales don't survive simply because people hear them; they become an integral part of life when they are connected with faith, belief and collective spirit. This is precisely the case with Sadu Mata Ni Pol, where wearing saris and performing Garba symbolizes deep reverence for the Goddess and a tradition handed down from ancestors.
Community member Viren Indravadanbhai Barot told ETV Bharat, “The significance of wearing saris in this tradition goes beyond mere attire; it is deeply connected to the worship of the Goddess and the core beliefs of the community. This tradition, which began years ago, is still alive today with the new generation also participating enthusiastically.” The residents of Sadu Mata Ni Pol still adhere to their age-old traditions.
People perform the Garba in women’s attire for fulfilling their desire that may range from having children to success in career and business. People place their heartfelt desires with a resolution (mannat) before the Goddess and on its fulfillment, they complete their vow by wearing a saree and performing Garba on the eighth day of Navratri.
Another community member, Hardik Barot explained, “People come with a variety of wishes to seek blessings. For some, this is a continuation of an age-old tradition while for others, it's an opportunity to express gratitude to the Goddess or a moment to fulfil a vow they made. But underlying all these sentiments is one common thread, an unwavering faith in Sadu Mata.”
Apart from the Barot community, people from other social groups, including Muslims and Devi Pujaks, also make vows to Sadu Mata.
Community member Tushar Barot recounted the folklore associated with Saduba, explaining that this tradition is deeply rooted in his community's heritage. “Wearing a sari and singing Garba for Mataji has become an integral part of the cultural identity. Even though times have changed and lifestyles have evolved, members of the community still come together to preserve this tradition. The younger generation also participates enthusiastically, ensuring that this legacy continues to be passed down to future generations,” he explained.
According to the locals, approximately 40 to 50 families from the Barot community are keeping this tradition alive. Local resident Rajendrakumar Jentilal Barot explained that there's a deeper meaning behind men wearing feminine apparel. “A tradition can only be sustained if the new generation not only observes it but also actively participates in it. Here, children are introduced to the Ashtami Garba tradition from a very young age. They hear stories from their elders and then participate in the festivities themselves. In this way, devotion to Sadhu Mata is passed down from one generation to the next, not just through stories, but as a lived, tangible experience,” he said.
This tradition also demonstrates that Navratri is not just a festival of dance and music but also a celebration of people's faith, devotion to the Goddess and their collective way of life.
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