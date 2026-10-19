ETV Bharat / offbeat

Sadu Mata Ni Pol - Where Men Adorn Feminine Attire To Perform Garba

Ahmedabad: In a locality of Ahmedabad, there is a unique tradition of men adorning themselves in women's attire and performing the Garba dedicated to Goddess Durga on the eighth day of the Navratri festival. They wear saris along with bangles, bindis and other traditional jewellery. This practice is rooted in deep devotion to Sadu Mata, a part of local folklore and belief passed down through generations. The spectacle can be seen at Sadu Mata Ni Pol in Shahpur area.

According to the locals, this practice dates back to Samvat 1872 or about 210 years. Men from the Barot community, be it a 5-year-old child or an 80-year-old elder, don feminine attire out of faith to express their devotion to the Goddess or to fulfil a vow. Interestingly, the faith in Sadu Mata is not limited to one community.

Sadu Mata Ni Pol: Where Men Adorn Feminine Attire To Perform Garba In Gujarat (ETV Bharat)

People from various communities, including Muslims and others, revere Sadhu Mata and pray to her for the fulfilment of their wishes.

The Garba performed on the eighth day at Sadu Mata Ni Pol is based on a folk tale associated with Saduba and a curse she uttered.

One version says that a ruler or governor of the time saw Saduba and desired her. This event marked a turning point in the lives of Saduba and her family, including her husband Harisingh and daughter Ajuba. The story primarily revolves around Saduba's sacrifice and the curse she uttered.

The locals believe that after this incident, the Barot community began the tradition of wearing saris while performing Garba to express their reverence for Saduba and as an atonement.

Sadu Mata Ni Pol: Where Men Adorn Feminine Attire To Perform Garba In Gujarat (ETV Bharat)

Folktales don't survive simply because people hear them; they become an integral part of life when they are connected with faith, belief and collective spirit. This is precisely the case with Sadu Mata Ni Pol, where wearing saris and performing Garba symbolizes deep reverence for the Goddess and a tradition handed down from ancestors.

Community member Viren Indravadanbhai Barot told ETV Bharat, “The significance of wearing saris in this tradition goes beyond mere attire; it is deeply connected to the worship of the Goddess and the core beliefs of the community. This tradition, which began years ago, is still alive today with the new generation also participating enthusiastically.” The residents of Sadu Mata Ni Pol still adhere to their age-old traditions.