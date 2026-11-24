ETV Bharat / offbeat

Together In Twilight Years: At Apna Ghar, Sabina And Kanhaiya Decide To Live In Wedlock Till Death Does Them Part

Bilaspur : At the Apna Ghar old-age home in Dayoli, Sabina and Kanhaiya Lal got into the habit of looking out for each other. They helped each other with everyday tasks and made sure the other was doing well. When the home’s founder asked them what they wanted for the future, both gave the same answer. They wanted to get married and be with each other for all times to come.

On Wednesday, November 25, Sabina, 63, and Kanhaiya Lal, 75, are scheduled to marry at the Bilaspur court before returning to the home for a wedding ceremony with Hindu rituals. It will be the first wedding between two residents at Apna Ghar, in the Ghaghas area of Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district.

Kanhaiya Lal used to farm in Thunag village in Mandi district’s Janjehli area. His wife died after a prolonged illness, and the couple had no children. According to the home’s management, he had transferred his land to his brothers, who later drove him out of the family home. He took to living in a cave in the forest and was brought to Bilaspur in 2022 in a mentally disturbed condition. Apna Ghar has been his home for about four years now.

Sabina had set out from Kolkata on a trip to Shimla. She lost her way and ended up in Mashobra, where police found her and took her to the local Nari Niketan. She lived there for about four years before being moved to Apna Ghar in Dayoli in 2025. She too was mentally unstable when she came to the home. There she met Kanhaiya Lal and love for each other started making their lives easier.

As they spent time together at Apna Ghar, Sabina and Kanhaiya Lal began to rely on each other. They lent each other a hand when needed and kept an eye on each other’s health. In time, both wanted to spend the rest of their lives together.