ETV Bharat / offbeat

Swiss 'Milk Queen' Arrives In Kashmir To Herald White Revolution

Srinagar: The Animal Husbandry Department in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar has introduced the world-renowned 'Saanen' breed of goat, commonly known as 'Milk Queen', with the aim of increasing milk production capacity and strengthening the livestock sector in Kashmir.

The Saanen goat, which originally belongs to Switzerland, is known worldwide for its exceptional milk production capacity and adaptability to systematic dairy farming. The introduction of this breed is expected to increase milk production and provide better income opportunities to local farmers in the livestock sector.

Talking to ETV Bharat, senior scientist and Head of the Mountain Research Centre of the Sheri Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Kashmir(SKUAST-K), Dr Parvez Ahmed Reshi said that the initiative is part of the wider efforts to modernize the livestock sector in Jammu and Kashmir, under which high-yielding and scientifically raised breeds are being introduced.

Reshi said that the Saanen breed is known for high milk yielding and can give 3-7 liters of milk daily. It was introduced to Kashmir from Switzerland as an urban dairy goat on an experimental basis because the valley, like Switzerland, too is in a temperate climate zone, he added.

Reshid said that they started with 20 kids including a few males for experimenting, adding five scientists are working to check their behaviour and productivity status.