Swiss 'Milk Queen' Arrives In Kashmir To Herald White Revolution
The high-yielding milk breed has been brought from Switzerland for a three-year trial and will be popularised as per the trial outcome, reports Javed Dar.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 6, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST
Srinagar: The Animal Husbandry Department in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar has introduced the world-renowned 'Saanen' breed of goat, commonly known as 'Milk Queen', with the aim of increasing milk production capacity and strengthening the livestock sector in Kashmir.
The Saanen goat, which originally belongs to Switzerland, is known worldwide for its exceptional milk production capacity and adaptability to systematic dairy farming. The introduction of this breed is expected to increase milk production and provide better income opportunities to local farmers in the livestock sector.
Talking to ETV Bharat, senior scientist and Head of the Mountain Research Centre of the Sheri Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Kashmir(SKUAST-K), Dr Parvez Ahmed Reshi said that the initiative is part of the wider efforts to modernize the livestock sector in Jammu and Kashmir, under which high-yielding and scientifically raised breeds are being introduced.
Reshi said that the Saanen breed is known for high milk yielding and can give 3-7 liters of milk daily. It was introduced to Kashmir from Switzerland as an urban dairy goat on an experimental basis because the valley, like Switzerland, too is in a temperate climate zone, he added.
Reshid said that they started with 20 kids including a few males for experimenting, adding five scientists are working to check their behaviour and productivity status.
“After a 3 year experiment, we will check whether they replicate the productivity under our climatic conditions. Through frontline and field demonstrations, we will check the milk productivity and kidding strength before recommending it for the field”.
Reshi further said that selected farmers and livestock units will be provided complete guidance and support regarding the breeding, feeding and care of this new breed. The department believes that this initiative will help diversify dairy resources in Kashmir and promote goat rearing on a scientific basis in rural areas.
“We will take all stakeholders on board to popularise this breed in view of the shrinking land and fodder resources,” he said.
The experiment has created considerable interest among livestock farmers and dairy entrepreneurs, especially in those areas where goat rearing is an important source of income, Reshi said.
He said that with one kg of concentrated feed and 5-6 kg green fodder, the goat will give 5-7 liters of milk daily.
Read More: