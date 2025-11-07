ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Rs 5,000 to Rs 15 Lakh: Rural Women In Kurukshetra Turn Artificial Flowers Into A Blooming Business

The group produces over 50 varieties of artificial flowers used for interior decoration at homes, festivals, and gift items. The products are sold at government fairs, local markets and also through direct orders.

The initiative began with the support of local self-help group (SHG) formed by 10 women who experimented with making decorative flowers from basic materials in their homes. “My mother and few other women started this work on a small scale, but it has grown significantly. Around 10 women are now part of the group, and all are earning well,” said Sanju, whose mother leads the group.

When they started in 2020, the total amount they invested was Rs 5,000 but today, it has become a steady source of income for the women, who earn between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 per month while also managing their household responsibilities.

Kurukshetra: The entrepreneurial spirit of women in Haryana’s rural areas has started showing results as a group of 10 women in Sura village of Kurukshetra district have begun reaping profits from their small artificial flower-making initiative. They now proudly talk about having an annual turnover of around Rs 15 lakh.

After registering the SHG, the women began receiving invitations from the Haryana government to set up stalls at major state fairs which paved their way to market products at larger gatherings. They have since showcased their products at the Geeta Jayanti Mahotsav, Surajkund Mela in Faridabad, and Kapal Mochan Fair in Yamunanagar, among many other places.

“We are provided free stalls at government fairs and there is a good demand. The flowers are appreciated for their natural looks and longevity without needing maintenance,” Sanju added.

The flowers are priced between Rs 25 and Rs 1,500, depending on design, density and size. Most of the production is based on what the customers demand or as per seasonal trends.

Skill and Sustainability

Rekha, another group member, said that while some raw materials are sourced from Delhi, most of the assembly work is done locally. “We prepare most of the material ourselves. The women are skilled in embroidery and stitching and that is what helps in designing attractive flowers,” she said.

The women use their creativity to give each flower a distinct look, by blending traditional craft skills, keeping the trend in mind and with new market opportunities.

Employment Close to Home

For women like Kavita and Veena, the initiative has made a big difference. “We do not have to go out for work anymore. After finishing household chores, we make flowers and earn Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 a day depending on how much time we can give,” they said.

Majority of the women work in a common space which doubles up as a home setup, with some bringing in their young children along. The flexibility allows them to contribute financially without leaving their families behind.

From one woman’s idea to a ten-member collective, the Sura village flower-makers have created not just a livelihood but also become a model of rural self-reliance. Their success highlights how self-help groups, with minimal financial assistance and proper training, can transform the economic landscape of places, not only in Haryana but other places too.