Rural Women In Bihar Produce Chemical-Free Goat Milk Soap, Earn Rs 15,000 A Month

By Ranjit Kumar

Patna/Munger: Goat milk, once sold as raw milk in village markets, is now being used to make artisanal fragrant soap that promises to be purely herbal and chemical-free. This was made possible in parts of rural Bihar, where a women-led micro-enterprise experimented with goat milk not as a nutrient food but as something that can cleanse the body sans any toxins or chemicals. Their success in the experiment led to self-reliance for a group of women who are now earning well to sustain their families.

Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s description of goats as the 'ATM of the poor,' women in Patna and Munger districts, about 18 of them, chose an age-old livelihood practice to manufacture herbal goat milk soap, Amoolya, each earning approximately Rs 15,000 per month, an income that is changing the household dynamics and economics.

At the centre of starting this initiative was Sushmita Goswami, Coordinator of Sewa Bharat. “We have been working with goat herders since 2016 for some other projects. Around that time, some women raked up the issue of making soap from goat milk. After that, we began inquiring about the process. Initially, we hurdled through many difficulties. It took us two years before we were able to make soap properly, thanks to the hard work of the women here,” she says.

The journey was a rough ride but the end has been satisfying. “Our experiments led us to fail many times but we also succeeded in some cases. But we did not give up,” Goswami recalls. After nearly two years of trial and error, the group now successfully produces around 4,000 soaps under the banner of Sewa Goatique and is exploring wider markets to sell.

Supervisor of the unit Maya Kumari explains the technical process through which milk gets its soap form. "Fresh goat milk is filtered carefully before being blended with natural oils like coconut and olive. A controlled quantity of sodium hydroxide is added and the mixture is stirred continuously until it thickens. It is then poured into moulds and allowed to set for 24-48 hours," she says.