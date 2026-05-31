Rs 90,000 Turnover Per Day: This Former Policeman Is Living His Hi-tech Dairy Farming Dream
What began as a small enterprise has now grown into a large corporate model with approximately 1,850 litres of milk | Munish Turan reports.
Published : May 31, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Karnal: Demonstrating an innovative spirit, a former cop from Barana village in Karnal district of Haryana has scripted a success story in dairy farming.
Nirmal Singh quit his job with Haryana Police in 2016 after donning the uniform for 10 years to pursue his dream of providing pure, unadulterated milk to people. The family that had traditionally kept three to four milch animals saw Nirmal breaking away from the norm to build a high-tech dairy farm on a large scale.
Today, his farm has around 150 cows, both large and small, and his goal is to increase this number to 400 by 2030.
The most interesting aspect of Nirmal’s farm is the use of modern technology, where each cow has been fitted with a special smart cow collar tag that accurately monitors the cow's health, its movements, the amount of food it eats and the amount of water it drinks.
The advantage of this technology is that even if Nirmal is on a foreign trip, the reports of his cows are available to him on his smartphone. An application alerts him the moment any of the cows falls ill, allowing timely treatment.
What began as a small enterprise has now grown into a large corporate model where approximately 1,850 litres of milk are produced daily. The farm's highest daily production touched 2,400 litres, generating sales of up to Rs 115,000.
Presently, the average daily sales are to the tune of Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000. The milk is supplied to retail customers as well as leading dairy companies.
"I have now entered the market of milk products," he told ETV Bharat.
The former cop has made elaborate arrangements for providing care to his cows. In order to maintain the quality and fat content of the milk, the cows are fed specially formulated nutritious silage and mixed feed. Large fans and foggers have been installed, besides making ample water available to help the bovines beat the heat.
Separate sheds have been created for milk-producing cows and calves according to their category. Two veterinarians and eight staff are deployed on the farm round the clock to monitor the milch animals.
"The cows are milked three times a day by using modern machinery that ensures hygiene. The use of machines also reduces time and maintains the quality of the milk," he told ETV Bharat.
Nirmal primarily keeps Holstein Friesian (HF) and mixed breed cows on his farm that have a capacity to produce over 40 litres of milk per day. One of his cows has produced a record 67 litres in a single day.
He is now working on improving the cow breeds and has even visited several countries to bring the world's best dairy technologies to this small village in Haryana, putting his enterprise on par with the international ones.
Nirmal has proved that farming and animal husbandry are no longer a loss-making venture, provided one has the right vision, is ready to work hard and adopt a blend of modern technology.
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