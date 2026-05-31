ETV Bharat / offbeat

Rs 90,000 Turnover Per Day: This Former Policeman Is Living His Hi-tech Dairy Farming Dream

Nirmal Singh, former policeman who has now become a successful dairy farmer. ( ETV Bharat )

​Karnal: Demonstrating an innovative spirit, a former cop from Barana village in Karnal district of Haryana has scripted a success story in dairy farming.

Nirmal Singh quit his job with Haryana Police in 2016 after donning the uniform for 10 years to pursue his dream of providing pure, unadulterated milk to people. The family that had traditionally kept three to four milch animals saw Nirmal breaking away from the norm to build a high-tech dairy farm on a large scale.

Today, his farm has around 150 cows, both large and small, and his goal is to increase this number to 400 by 2030.

Rs 90,000 Turnover Per Day: This Former Policeman Is Living His Hi-tech Dairy Farming Dream (ETV Bharat)

The most interesting aspect of Nirmal’s farm is the use of modern technology, where each cow has been fitted with a special smart cow collar tag that accurately monitors the cow's health, its movements, the amount of food it eats and the amount of water it drinks.

The advantage of this technology is that even if Nirmal is on a foreign trip, the reports of his cows are available to him on his smartphone. An application alerts him the moment any of the cows falls ill, allowing timely treatment.

What began as a small enterprise has now grown into a large corporate model where approximately 1,850 litres of milk are produced daily. The farm's highest daily production touched 2,400 litres, generating sales of up to Rs 115,000.