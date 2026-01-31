Rs 20 A Day And 30 Weddings: How Gwalior Citizens Are Marrying Off Poor Daughters With Dignity
By saving just Rs 20 daily, a group of Gwalior residents has organised 30 weddings for poor daughters over 18 years without government aid.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 12:12 PM IST
By Piyush Srivastava
Gwalior: At a time when even a modest wedding can financially cripple a family, a group of ordinary residents in Gwalior has shown how small daily savings can bring about extraordinary social change. Each of the family, by saving a paltry Rs 20 a day, have helped solemnise the marriages of 30 daughters from extremely poor families, with dignity and celebration.
For the past 18 years, residents of DD Nagar here have taken a responsibility upon themselves that most families usually struggle to bear alone. They arrange weddings for daughters whose parents cannot afford them, that too without government grants, external donations or public appeals. They have consistently organised two grand weddings every year, ensuring that poverty does not become a barrier to a marriage with dignity.
The initiative is run by a 19-member group called Adarsh Vikas Samiti, comprising doctors, shopkeepers, businessmen and teachers. Unlike other trusts or organisations, the committee has no president, treasurer and hierarchy - all members have same responsibility and are bound by a shared resolve.
Their journey began 18 years ago with just nine people. Dr. Arvind Mittal recalls the moment that sparked it all. A domestic worker employed at his friend Mahesh Khandelwal’s home approached the family in distress about her daughter’s marriage. She had got a good proposal for the girl but her husband being an alcoholic, she could not arrange resources and money.
“When Mahesh discussed the situation with us, all nine of us decided to help. We collected funds and arranged her wedding. That one act would make us think differently was beyond our comprehension,” Dr. Mittal said.
The success of that first marriage ignited a long-term commitment. The group resolved to arrange two weddings every year, a promise they have kept with consistency. Except for a two-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, their effort has continued unceasingly.
On January 26 this year, two more daughters were married in a grand ceremony, taking the total to 30.
The wedding ceremonies are organised at good mandaps or convention centres, complete with rituals, decorations, catering, and community feasts, so that the daughters do not feel neglected.
Each member contributes Rs 20 daily from their personal earnings. At the end of the year, this amounts to Rs 7,200 per person. With 19 members, the pooled fund becomes sufficient to conduct two weddings annually.
“If there is ever a shortfall, we manage it internally without being stressed. One of us, maybe, would contribute a little more as per our affordability. But no one considers this amount as a burden. We are all driven only by a commitment,” Dr. Mittal said.
The group also ensures transparency and inclusivity. Members come from different castes and social backgrounds and together make the weddings hassle-free.
Families seeking help for the weddings do not receive automatic approval. Applications usually come through relatives of previously married daughters, wedding attendees or through word of mouth. Committee members conduct ground-level verification so that the actual needy are cared for.
“We investigate carefully so no one misuses this. I have personally visited villages to confirm financial conditions and ensure there’s no child marriage or fraud,” said member Ghanshyam Gupta.
Only after thorough verification are two families selected each year.
To reduce expenses without compromising dignity, the group deliberately avoids auspicious wedding dates. On non-peak days, marriage gardens, caterers, tent houses and bands are available at much lower rates, allowing the committee to organise lavish ceremonies at minimal cost.
Guests, too, many times contribute voluntarily during the event, further easing expenses and reinforcing the collective spirit.
Perhaps most touching is what the daughters receive when they leave for their new homes. Apart from ceremonial blessings, the girls get essential household items like furniture, mattresses, wardrobes, coolers, gas stoves, mixers, wall clocks and even silver anklets and nose rings.
