Rs 20 A Day And 30 Weddings: How Gwalior Citizens Are Marrying Off Poor Daughters With Dignity

By Piyush Srivastava

Gwalior: At a time when even a modest wedding can financially cripple a family, a group of ordinary residents in Gwalior has shown how small daily savings can bring about extraordinary social change. Each of the family, by saving a paltry Rs 20 a day, have helped solemnise the marriages of 30 daughters from extremely poor families, with dignity and celebration.

For the past 18 years, residents of DD Nagar here have taken a responsibility upon themselves that most families usually struggle to bear alone. They arrange weddings for daughters whose parents cannot afford them, that too without government grants, external donations or public appeals. They have consistently organised two grand weddings every year, ensuring that poverty does not become a barrier to a marriage with dignity.

The initiative is run by a 19-member group called Adarsh Vikas Samiti, comprising doctors, shopkeepers, businessmen and teachers. Unlike other trusts or organisations, the committee has no president, treasurer and hierarchy - all members have same responsibility and are bound by a shared resolve.

Their journey began 18 years ago with just nine people. Dr. Arvind Mittal recalls the moment that sparked it all. A domestic worker employed at his friend Mahesh Khandelwal’s home approached the family in distress about her daughter’s marriage. She had got a good proposal for the girl but her husband being an alcoholic, she could not arrange resources and money.

“When Mahesh discussed the situation with us, all nine of us decided to help. We collected funds and arranged her wedding. That one act would make us think differently was beyond our comprehension,” Dr. Mittal said.

The success of that first marriage ignited a long-term commitment. The group resolved to arrange two weddings every year, a promise they have kept with consistency. Except for a two-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, their effort has continued unceasingly.