ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bihar: Rohtas Youth Manufactures Battery-Powered Mini Tractor From Scrap

Rohtas: A young student of Mechanical Engineering from Rohtas has built a battery-powered mini tractor improvised from scrap. Sanish Kumar of Patpura village claims he spent less than the cost of a motorcycle to make his tractor.

Sanish told ETV Bharat that the mini tractor is the result of his individual effort, that he neither sought the help of any modern laboratory or factory. He collected old iron parts, motors and wheels from nearby scrapyards, to manufacture the mini tractor in just around two-and-a-half months of time.

Mini tractors normally cost between Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. Sanish has built his tractor at a much lower cost. Amid rising petrol and diesel costs, it is proving to be very helpful and cost-effective.

One of the important aspects of this innovation is that Sanish designed the tractor's battery himself. This vehicle covers a distance equivalent to that of a motorcycle on a single charge. It easily navigates narrow village lanes and paths leading to the farms.

"It is powered by a battery that helps it run over a distance of 50 km on a single charge. If a trolley is fitted to it, it can easily pull a weight of up to one tonne," Sanish explained.

He has equipped this mini tractor with essential controls on the lines of modern vehicles, like a self-start system, accelerator, brake, and horn, leaving the villagers amazed. Whenever Sanish takes his mini tractor out on the village streets, people stop to see it. Everyone gazes at it with curiosity. People also take photos and videos of the vehicle.