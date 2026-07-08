Bihar: Rohtas Youth Manufactures Battery-Powered Mini Tractor From Scrap
Sanish Kumar's tractor, equipped with essential controls like a self-start system, accelerator, brake, and horn, has left Patpura villagers amazed.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
Rohtas: A young student of Mechanical Engineering from Rohtas has built a battery-powered mini tractor improvised from scrap. Sanish Kumar of Patpura village claims he spent less than the cost of a motorcycle to make his tractor.
Sanish told ETV Bharat that the mini tractor is the result of his individual effort, that he neither sought the help of any modern laboratory or factory. He collected old iron parts, motors and wheels from nearby scrapyards, to manufacture the mini tractor in just around two-and-a-half months of time.
Mini tractors normally cost between Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. Sanish has built his tractor at a much lower cost. Amid rising petrol and diesel costs, it is proving to be very helpful and cost-effective.
One of the important aspects of this innovation is that Sanish designed the tractor's battery himself. This vehicle covers a distance equivalent to that of a motorcycle on a single charge. It easily navigates narrow village lanes and paths leading to the farms.
"It is powered by a battery that helps it run over a distance of 50 km on a single charge. If a trolley is fitted to it, it can easily pull a weight of up to one tonne," Sanish explained.
He has equipped this mini tractor with essential controls on the lines of modern vehicles, like a self-start system, accelerator, brake, and horn, leaving the villagers amazed. Whenever Sanish takes his mini tractor out on the village streets, people stop to see it. Everyone gazes at it with curiosity. People also take photos and videos of the vehicle.
With his interest in new technologies, Sanish, who loved playing with machines since childhood, has successfully designed an electric bike and a mini-SUV. He wants to continue working on models that can provide better services to the public at a low cost. He is looking towards the government for support.
“These inventions should be developed on a large scale so that villagers get affordable and environment friendly technology. This requires sponsorship, technical support and proper guidance from either the government or a private company,” he pointed out.
He revealed that it was after watching his father Sunil Kumar Singh’s struggle in transporting small equipment to his farm that the idea of manufacturing a mini tractor evolved in his mind. Sanish’s tractor is useful for harvesting crops, delivering fertilisers and seeds.
"I am happy my son has solved my problem. He has been interested in technical work since childhood. He has made many vehicles before this. I am a farmer and will help him as much as I can," his father said.
Sanish's teachers are also proud of him for showing an interest in creating new things since childhood.
Also Read: