ETV Bharat / offbeat

Rohtak’s Dronacharya Rajesh Kumar Who Trains Champions Without Charging A Rupee

Rohtak (Haryana): He does not run a gurukul, nor does he get any guru dakshina. A sports enthusiast, he lost age before he could make a mark in any sports but Rajesh Kumar turned that regret into potential. Today he uses it to infuse zeal among the budding and upcoming sportspersons besides training them without charging a single penny.

A resident of Shastri Nagar, Rohtak, Rajesh once dreamed of becoming a successful athlete himself, but circumstances were such that he could not achieve the goal. But he did not give up, rather made it his purpose to help thousands of young athletes realize their dreams. Now athletes trained under his guidance are bringing laurels to the country at national and international levels.

Rohtak’s Dronacharya Rajesh Kumar Who Built Champions Without Charging A Rupee (ETV Bharat)

Rajesh who currently serves as Director of Physical Education at Government Model Sanskriti School, Kahanour, takes time out to provide free athletics coaching to young sportspersons and this he has been doing for the past 21 years.

In 2002, he completed training at the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala and a few years later began regularly training aspiring athletes. “I provide training to athletes without charging any fee at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium and the sports grounds of Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak,” says Rajesh who devotes time to the work after fulfilling his official responsibilities. He believes sports is not merely about competing but a way of guiding young enthusiasts towards a better future.

The dedication, Rajesh feels, has borne fruit with the success of the athletes he has trained. So far, around 2,500 young athletes have received training under his guidance. Many of them were also from financially disadvantaged backgrounds but seemed keen and promising. Rajesh provided them a platform and mentorship.