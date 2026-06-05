Rohtak’s Dronacharya Rajesh Kumar Who Trains Champions Without Charging A Rupee
After missing his own athletic dream, Rajesh Kumar spent 21 years providing free coaching, training 2,500 athletes, producing medal winners and international players.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
Rohtak (Haryana): He does not run a gurukul, nor does he get any guru dakshina. A sports enthusiast, he lost age before he could make a mark in any sports but Rajesh Kumar turned that regret into potential. Today he uses it to infuse zeal among the budding and upcoming sportspersons besides training them without charging a single penny.
A resident of Shastri Nagar, Rohtak, Rajesh once dreamed of becoming a successful athlete himself, but circumstances were such that he could not achieve the goal. But he did not give up, rather made it his purpose to help thousands of young athletes realize their dreams. Now athletes trained under his guidance are bringing laurels to the country at national and international levels.
Rajesh who currently serves as Director of Physical Education at Government Model Sanskriti School, Kahanour, takes time out to provide free athletics coaching to young sportspersons and this he has been doing for the past 21 years.
In 2002, he completed training at the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala and a few years later began regularly training aspiring athletes. “I provide training to athletes without charging any fee at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium and the sports grounds of Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak,” says Rajesh who devotes time to the work after fulfilling his official responsibilities. He believes sports is not merely about competing but a way of guiding young enthusiasts towards a better future.
The dedication, Rajesh feels, has borne fruit with the success of the athletes he has trained. So far, around 2,500 young athletes have received training under his guidance. Many of them were also from financially disadvantaged backgrounds but seemed keen and promising. Rajesh provided them a platform and mentorship.
Athletes trained by Rajesh have won more than 140 medals at the national level. Additionally, eight athletes have represented India in international competitions.
One of his trainees, Sachin Dalal, won a gold medal in discus throw at the South Asian Games, bringing glory to the nation. Another athlete, Nidhi, got a silver medal in the same competition. Several of Rajesh’s students have now established themselves as national and international players.
But his impact is not limited to sporting achievements. Approximately 125 athletes trained under him have got employment in government and private sectors.
Rajesh says, “I wanted to achieve success as an athlete myself, but circumstances prevented me from fulfilling that dream. I decided that I would support talented young athletes in every possible way. When my trainees succeed, I feel as though my own dream has been fulfilled through them.”
His students say their teacher never charged any fee for training. “He not only taught us sports skills but also instilled the values of discipline, hard work and dedication in us to achieve our goals. Whatever we have achieved so far is due to his guidance,” they say.
Turning adversity into opportunity and using it as his way of fulfilling his own dreams, Rajesh has shown the way to many like him who get disappointed with failures in their own lives and stop dreaming. He is an inspiration not only for his mentees but the coaching fraternity as well.
Also Read: