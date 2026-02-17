Rise Of Rugby Star Mirarani Hembram From Odisha Orphanage To Becoming National Pride
Raised amid struggles and challenges, Mirarani rose to represent India 12 times internationally, proving that hardwork, discipline and determination can transform hardships into sporting glory.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST
By Bhawani Sankar Das
Bhubaneswar: Mirarani Hembram's story could give anyone goosebumps, for, the sportswoman's journey to national and international glory was fraught with hurdles, some breaking her and others shaking her. There was a time when she could not manage to have two square meals a day. But today, medals, national camps and international tournaments define her and she is rightfully tagged the Rugby Queen of Odisha.
Born in Gopalpur village under Ghashipura block of Keonjhar district, Mirarani’s childhood was difficult. Losing her mother when she was three years old was the first time she felt shattered. Her father, Durga Hembram, a marginal farmer struggling to raise five children, eventually sent them to an orphanage in Keonjhar to ensure that they are raised with proper food and education.
“Food in the family was a rarity. Every day there was the search for something to eat for five of us. I will not blame my father because he had no option but to leave us in an orphanage. We spent our childhood there. Today, all five siblings are financially independent and life seems to have come a full circle,” Mirarani states.
During the time she stayed at the orphanage, she was almost adopted by a Singaporean couple, with formalities completed but destiny had other things in store for her. The adoption could not materialise.
In 2006, she got admission into the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS). For a shy Santali girl arriving in Bhubaneswar from a deprived background, adjusting to the new environment was no less a challenge.
But then came her defining moment.
In 2007, while watching the victory ceremony of the under-14 boys’ rugby team that had returned from the London World Cup, something within her ignited the passion for the sport. She decided to try her luck in the game and started playing rugby in Class VI. From there, her rugby journey has never paused, neither has she ever looked back.
Coach Rudrakesh Jena remembers spotting her raw athleticism early. “We selected Mira after watching her agility, running ability and flexibility. More importantly, she was focused from day one. As I have seen her, dedication and discipline have been her biggest strengths. That is why she represented the country and the state early and for so long,” he says with a sense of pride.
Mirarani first tasted national success in 2010, when Odisha won gold in the national tournament in New Delhi. By 2012, she had earned her maiden call-up to the Indian team. Since then, she has represented India 12 times internationally and been part of medal-winning squads on five occasions. A seven-time member of Odisha’s national championship-winning team, she competed in Asian tournaments across Jakarta (Indonesia), Vientiane (Laos), Singapore, Colombo (Sri Lanka), and Manila (Philippines).
Today her sporting credentials stand as proof that adversity can also forge the strength to soar.
Mirarani’s journey, however, was never free of pain. “My father passed away while I was in the national camp at Kalinga Stadium. I could not attend his funeral because I was playing for the country. I am sure my parents would be proud of me wherever they are,” she says emotionally.
Her elder brother, Kahnu Charan Hembram, believes hardship made her stronger. “Among all siblings, Mira was mentally and physically tough since childhood. She did physical work early in life. That built her mindset. So when she got proper coaching, she moved forward,” he explains.
Her sporting interests have, however, never stopped her from completing academic degree. Mirarani balanced both deftly. She completed her matriculation in 2012, graduated in 2017 and earned a B. P.Ed degree in 2019. Currently, she serves as a sports teacher at Adarsh Vidyalaya in Bhubaneswar, coaching young athletes, particularly girls from the disadvantaged sections of the society.
Though injuries have kept her away from competitive rugby since 2021, she maintains her fitness and plans to strengthen Odisha’s women’s team by sharing her experience and coaching the team members.
Mirarani Hembram's life was not about sports only but survival, sacrifice and a determination not to cede to fate. A life that has been more of a roller-coaster ride has not made Mirarani sulk or stress. She resists romanticising her story. “Where there is struggle, there is success,” she says.
Also Read: