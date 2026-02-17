ETV Bharat / offbeat

Rise Of Rugby Star Mirarani Hembram From Odisha Orphanage To Becoming National Pride

By Bhawani Sankar Das

Bhubaneswar: Mirarani Hembram's story could give anyone goosebumps, for, the sportswoman's journey to national and international glory was fraught with hurdles, some breaking her and others shaking her. There was a time when she could not manage to have two square meals a day. But today, medals, national camps and international tournaments define her and she is rightfully tagged the Rugby Queen of Odisha.

Born in Gopalpur village under Ghashipura block of Keonjhar district, Mirarani’s childhood was difficult. Losing her mother when she was three years old was the first time she felt shattered. Her father, Durga Hembram, a marginal farmer struggling to raise five children, eventually sent them to an orphanage in Keonjhar to ensure that they are raised with proper food and education.

On the field Mirarani (ETV Bharat)

“Food in the family was a rarity. Every day there was the search for something to eat for five of us. I will not blame my father because he had no option but to leave us in an orphanage. We spent our childhood there. Today, all five siblings are financially independent and life seems to have come a full circle,” Mirarani states.

During the time she stayed at the orphanage, she was almost adopted by a Singaporean couple, with formalities completed but destiny had other things in store for her. The adoption could not materialise.

In 2006, she got admission into the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS). For a shy Santali girl arriving in Bhubaneswar from a deprived background, adjusting to the new environment was no less a challenge.

But then came her defining moment.