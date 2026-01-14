Reviving Age-Old Art, How Odisha's Kalpataru Panda Is Taking Baghamari Wooden Masks To Places
What began as a traditional theatre accessory has become an international art sensation, putting Odisha’s Baghamari village on the world map.
By Gobinda Chandra Panda
Khordha: The carved 'Katha Mukha' (Katha- wood and Mukha -mask) of Odisha have etched their place globally not only as decorative artifacts but vibrant symbols of the state’s rich folk art and craft. Once worn by artistes only during Ram Lila, Krishna Lila, and traditional yatra performances, today, these masks have gone beyond the boundaries of the village, finding admirers in international galleries and luxury hotels.
And making this possible is a 43-year-old artisan from Baghamari in Khordha district Kalpataru Panda. Apart from creating the mask and preserving the rare age-old art form, Kalpataru has also taken it to the global market using modern techniques and digital platforms.
Unlike ordinary masks, Katha Mukha is made out of selected types of wood as these usually portray the faces of Lord Ram, Ganesha, various deities, demons and mythological characters which need to be sculpted with precision and painted in vibrant colours.
"These masks were traditionally worn by performers during religious and folk theatre. But with passage of time, their artistic value increased. Instead of being worn, these masks slowly made way into the homes, offices and star hotels as decorative art statements.
In Odisha, wooden masks are crafted at a few places like Khandapada (Nayagarh), Raghurajpur (Puri) and Baghamari (Khordha). Among these, Baghamari has gained national and international recognition, which most art connoisseurs attribute to the work Kalpataru has been doing behind the scenes.
Once a government-recognised stone sculptor, the artist changed course to wood carving as stones became scarce. It was in 2014 that he got into mask making as per his friend's advice. "I began wood carving as a necessity but it soon became my mission," says Kalpataru who is admired today as one of the best known artists in Katha Mukha making.
His handmade masks now travel to cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. They are exported to France, Venezuela, South Korea, and other countries through various organisations. The masks are also on display at fairs and festivals showcasing Odisha's rich folk art and crafts.
"A mask which is sold for around Rs 8,000 in India, often fetches Rs 1-2 lakh in foreign markets," says Kalpataru.
Earlier, artisans used Shimli (Semal is silk cotton tree - Bombax ceiba) and Paldhuwa (Palash, Dhak referred to the flame of the forest tree - Butea monosperma) wood. Today, they rely on Mahanimba, Kadamba and Gambhari wood to make masks. The process involves shade-drying the wood, applying cinnabar paste and protective chemicals, carving the facial features and painting in multiple layers of bright colours.
Later, chemical treatment ensures durability, allowing the masks to last for decades without damage.
Kalpataru now earns between Rs 12 - Rs 15 lakh annually from wooden mask production and he has employed six local workers in his unit, who earn anything between Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000 per month.
Another artisan, Chandrasekhar Maharana, says the craft has been passed down through generations. “We learned this art from our father and grandfather. Today, it sustains our families.”
Ever since wooden masks are used for interior décor, their value has increased. With time, the masks are turning artistic and collectible. Hotels, offices, and cultural spaces now display them as symbols of Indian heritage.
Recalling his journey, Kalpataru says “I shifted from stone carving due to a lack of raw material. Today, with support from heritage organisations, Baghamari’s wooden masks have reached all corners of the world.”
Efforts are underway to secure a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Baghamari’s wooden masks. A workshop was held on January 3, attended by Odisha GI consultant Dr. Anita Sabat, who confirmed that "the process to secure GI tag for Baghamari’s wooden masks has begun."
Social worker and Governor’s Award-winning teacher Rajkishore Panigrahi says, “Our cultural traditions have always got global acclaim. It is a matter of pride for us. It also helps our artists get economic strength.”
The satisfaction on Kalpataru's face is largely-writ. "The village, once known for traditional costumes, is now synonymous with Katha Mukha which is loved worldwide," says the artist with a smile.
