Reviving Age-Old Art, How Odisha's Kalpataru Panda Is Taking Baghamari Wooden Masks To Places

By Gobinda Chandra Panda

Khordha: The carved 'Katha Mukha' (Katha- wood and Mukha -mask) of Odisha have etched their place globally not only as decorative artifacts but vibrant symbols of the state’s rich folk art and craft. Once worn by artistes only during Ram Lila, Krishna Lila, and traditional yatra performances, today, these masks have gone beyond the boundaries of the village, finding admirers in international galleries and luxury hotels.

And making this possible is a 43-year-old artisan from Baghamari in Khordha district Kalpataru Panda. Apart from creating the mask and preserving the rare age-old art form, Kalpataru has also taken it to the global market using modern techniques and digital platforms.

Unlike ordinary masks, Katha Mukha is made out of selected types of wood as these usually portray the faces of Lord Ram, Ganesha, various deities, demons and mythological characters which need to be sculpted with precision and painted in vibrant colours.

"These masks were traditionally worn by performers during religious and folk theatre. But with passage of time, their artistic value increased. Instead of being worn, these masks slowly made way into the homes, offices and star hotels as decorative art statements.

In Odisha, wooden masks are crafted at a few places like Khandapada (Nayagarh), Raghurajpur (Puri) and Baghamari (Khordha). Among these, Baghamari has gained national and international recognition, which most art connoisseurs attribute to the work Kalpataru has been doing behind the scenes.

Once a government-recognised stone sculptor, the artist changed course to wood carving as stones became scarce. It was in 2014 that he got into mask making as per his friend's advice. "I began wood carving as a necessity but it soon became my mission," says Kalpataru who is admired today as one of the best known artists in Katha Mukha making.