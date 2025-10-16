ETV Bharat / offbeat

Retired Teacher Continues To Serve Students, Fuelled By Past Hardships

Mangaluru: 83-year-old K Narayana Nayak is a retired teacher living in Siddakatte, Bantwal taluk, Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. It is a time in life when one would like to spend time at home. But even after his retirement, this teacher is helping students' education by travelling around daily so that students should not have to cut short their education due to financial stress.

Nayak contacts more than 300 educational institutions every year and provides information about scholarships. Due to his service, students have received scholarships worth crores of rupees. Remembering the extreme hardships of his own life, Nayak has continued this work so that other children should not face financial distress while pursuing studies.

He visits schools and colleges and provides scholarship information to needy students. Nayak interacts with college principals and with their consent informs students about various scholarships. He also guides on how to apply for the scholarships.

K. Narayana Nayak teaching students (ETV Bharat)

Nayak said, "It has been twenty-four years since I retired. I am now eighty-three years old. I am now travelling in both Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. I am providing information on scholarships. I mainly do this work in government colleges. Because there are more poor children there. I go to private colleges a little less. Because there are children of rich people there. My aim is that the education of those studying in government colleges should not be interrupted."

The hardships Nayak faced in his life for education have inspired him to take up this path. When he was going to the fifth grade, his father did not have the money to send him to school. However, he sat on a hunger strike with the demand to go to school, and went to school. His father conceded to Nayak’s hunger strike and sent him to school.

The same problem arose again when he came to the eighth grade. Again, he made his way forward through a hunger strike. Then, from class nine to the SSLC exam, he walked barefoot to a school eight kilometres away and wrote the exams.