Retired Employee Gives A Facelift To His Village In Tikamgarh Through Agriculture On Once Barren Land

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): While a majority of the people prefer to slowly fade into oblivion after retirement, an employee from Badagaon Dhasaan in Tikamgarh district has set a new benchmark by making use of technology to give vegetable farming a new direction. Ramlal Prajapati has transformed his rocky land that was considered unusable into a fertile patch that now stands lush with greenery and produces vegetables.

Prajapati served with the Tribal Welfare Department for 40 years and resorted to vegetable farming after retirement to ward off boredom. He told ETV Bharat, “Everyone becomes lazy after retirement, but I wanted to avoid this.” He has taken his vegetable farming enterprise to a point where he provides employment to around 1,000 people in his own district.

His village, Baragaon Dhasaan, is around 30 km from Tikamgarh. He laid the foundations of a vegetable farm at a place 15 years ago, where it was believed to be impossible.

According to Prajapati, “One should not panic under any circumstances and also not worry about profits in the beginning." He has not looked back ever since he saw hope in the barren land. His successful journey has been supported by the guidance coming from the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments.

A tented area in the farm (ETV Bharat)

He related, "Earlier, this land was rocky. There used to be some traditional farming. I levelled it by removing every stone and adding soil on top. Many times, people sell the stones, but I did not do that. I used the stones to fill the pits. To improve the quality of the soil, I used organic manure and made better arrangements for irrigation. After continuous efforts, today, many types of vegetables are being grown here."

His Vasundhara Krishi Farm is cited as an example in the area. Starting with a few acres of his own land, he later began taking surrounding land on lease, becoming an inspiration for the farmers in Tikamgarh as well as the entire state. This farm has now become a platform for farmers who want to combine farming with modernity and entrepreneurship.