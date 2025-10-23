ETV Bharat / offbeat

Retired IAF Warrant Officer Hosts His Own Funeral To Mark Opening Of Village Crematorium In Gaya

Gaya: A retired Warrant Officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF) organized his own funeral procession in Bihar's Gaya while still alive. The 74-year-old man also got a crematorium built by spending several lakhs.

This incident took place in Konchi village of Guraru block of Gaya where Mohanlal experienced his own final journey. The scene was ‘bizarre’ and ‘shocking’ but was rooted in social service.

Mohanlal witnessed how the last rites are performed as he went to the crematorium lying on a bier amidst music and dance. The tune of the old Hindi song ‘Chal ud ja re panchhi’ played as his funeral procession reached the crematorium ‘Muktidham’ to the accompaniment of the chants of ‘Ram naam satya hai’ (Only God’s name is truth).

Resident Of Gaya Village Attends His Own Funeral Procession (ETV Bharat)

It was his own unique idea that led Mohanlal to build Muktidham in concrete over a few months at a cost of Rs 6 lakh. His funeral procession was carried out to inaugurate the facility as his Konchi village faced a severe lack of space and facilities for cremation during the rainy season.

Those who went to cremate bodies were overwhelmed by water and mud and cremation was barely possible. Seeing this, Mohanlal felt that everyone deserves a respectable funeral after death. With this unique vision, he decided to build a crematorium.