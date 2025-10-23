Retired IAF Warrant Officer Hosts His Own Funeral To Mark Opening Of Village Crematorium In Gaya
Former Air Force Officer Mohanlal had organized his own funeral procession while being alive to dedicate a new crematorium to his village
Published : October 23, 2025 at 7:00 PM IST
Gaya: A retired Warrant Officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF) organized his own funeral procession in Bihar's Gaya while still alive. The 74-year-old man also got a crematorium built by spending several lakhs.
This incident took place in Konchi village of Guraru block of Gaya where Mohanlal experienced his own final journey. The scene was ‘bizarre’ and ‘shocking’ but was rooted in social service.
Mohanlal witnessed how the last rites are performed as he went to the crematorium lying on a bier amidst music and dance. The tune of the old Hindi song ‘Chal ud ja re panchhi’ played as his funeral procession reached the crematorium ‘Muktidham’ to the accompaniment of the chants of ‘Ram naam satya hai’ (Only God’s name is truth).
It was his own unique idea that led Mohanlal to build Muktidham in concrete over a few months at a cost of Rs 6 lakh. His funeral procession was carried out to inaugurate the facility as his Konchi village faced a severe lack of space and facilities for cremation during the rainy season.
Those who went to cremate bodies were overwhelmed by water and mud and cremation was barely possible. Seeing this, Mohanlal felt that everyone deserves a respectable funeral after death. With this unique vision, he decided to build a crematorium.
Hundreds of people attended his mock funeral procession. He explained that this was not a funeral procession but rather a demonstration of life lessons and a dedication to society. This kind of learning is essential, he said.
"Hundreds of people participated in my funeral procession while I was alive. I also understood who would be with me after my death. As a social service, I had a crematorium built. A symbolic effigy of mine was also burned and a feast was held there," he related.
The retired Air Force officer revealed that he dedicated 21 years to serving the nation. "No one comes to see you after death. I thought I'd spend my life doing social service and see who would and wouldn't join me on my final journey. My life's purpose is to do good work," he added.
Mohanlal said he would continue to promote social service. After his retirement, he has made social service his mission. His top priority is education. He disclosed that hundreds of students have joined the defence forces under his guidance.
He had done his matriculation from Sarvodaya Vidya Mandir in Guraru and had then pursued further studies in Gaya to secure a job in the IAF.
His act has left the villagers surprised. "I have never seen such a remarkable person. He arranged his funeral as a part of the social service of building a crematorium. This is a significant selfless service from which the future generations will not only draw inspiration from but also remember him forever," said a villager Shravan Kumar.
