ETV Bharat / offbeat

Red Letter Box Shaped Post Office In Hikkim Reignites Romance Of Handwritten Letters, Sells Stamps Worth Lakhs

Kullu: Long after the ritual of letter writing became obsolete, a giant red letterbox situated amid the barren mountains of Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley is drawing visitors in large numbers. Set against the stark landscape of Spiti, the oversized mailbox, home to what is considered the world’s highest post office, has become an unlikely tourist attraction, with hundreds of travelers climbing to Hikkim village, 14,567 feet above sea level, to re-ignite their love for letter-writing.

Thousands of tourists visited the post office during May and June and mailed postcards and letters to family and friends. Branch postmaster Rinchen said postal stamps worth Rs 2,08,500 were sold in May, while sales had already touched Rs 1,83,000 in June.

Hikkim Post Office in Himachal Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

The Hikkim post office has emerged as one of the biggest attractions in Spiti Valley. The influx of visitors has also boosted local tourism, benefiting homestays, taxi operators and sellers of local products. These days, the post office remains open until evening because of the long queues of tourists waiting to buy stamps.

Corroborating the figures, Dinesh Prakash, Superintendent, Rampur Bushahr Postal Division, said, “Tourists visiting Hikkim in Spiti Valley are buying postcards and stamps in large numbers to send letters to their relatives. In just four days of June, postal stamps worth more than Rs 98,000 were sold here.”

The Hikkim post office was established on November 5, 1983. However, it was only in 2022 that the old post office building under Langcha Panchayat was redesigned to resemble a giant letterbox to attract tourists. Since then, visitors have flocked to the site to mail letters to family and friends.

The post office, which falls under the Rampur Division in Shimla district, sells thousands of rupees worth of stamps and postcards every day.

Red Letter Box Shaped Post Office In Hikkim Reignites Romance Of Handwritten Letters, Sells Stamps Worth Lakhs (ETV Bharat)

“A postcard costs Rs 15 and carries a photograph of the Hikkim post office. A Rs 6 stamp is affixed to it. Many tourists buy more than 10 postcards at a time,” said Rinchen, who manages the facility.