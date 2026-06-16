Red Letter Box Shaped Post Office In Hikkim Reignites Romance Of Handwritten Letters, Sells Stamps Worth Lakhs
Thousands of tourists in Himachal Pradesh are posting postcards from Hikkim, located 14,567 feet above sea level, with many mailing cards to themselves as keepsakes.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Kullu: Long after the ritual of letter writing became obsolete, a giant red letterbox situated amid the barren mountains of Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley is drawing visitors in large numbers. Set against the stark landscape of Spiti, the oversized mailbox, home to what is considered the world’s highest post office, has become an unlikely tourist attraction, with hundreds of travelers climbing to Hikkim village, 14,567 feet above sea level, to re-ignite their love for letter-writing.
Thousands of tourists visited the post office during May and June and mailed postcards and letters to family and friends. Branch postmaster Rinchen said postal stamps worth Rs 2,08,500 were sold in May, while sales had already touched Rs 1,83,000 in June.
The Hikkim post office has emerged as one of the biggest attractions in Spiti Valley. The influx of visitors has also boosted local tourism, benefiting homestays, taxi operators and sellers of local products. These days, the post office remains open until evening because of the long queues of tourists waiting to buy stamps.
Corroborating the figures, Dinesh Prakash, Superintendent, Rampur Bushahr Postal Division, said, “Tourists visiting Hikkim in Spiti Valley are buying postcards and stamps in large numbers to send letters to their relatives. In just four days of June, postal stamps worth more than Rs 98,000 were sold here.”
The Hikkim post office was established on November 5, 1983. However, it was only in 2022 that the old post office building under Langcha Panchayat was redesigned to resemble a giant letterbox to attract tourists. Since then, visitors have flocked to the site to mail letters to family and friends.
The post office, which falls under the Rampur Division in Shimla district, sells thousands of rupees worth of stamps and postcards every day.
“A postcard costs Rs 15 and carries a photograph of the Hikkim post office. A Rs 6 stamp is affixed to it. Many tourists buy more than 10 postcards at a time,” said Rinchen, who manages the facility.
Unlike most post offices, which shut by 5 pm, the Hikkim post office remains open until late evening during the tourist season.
Ashok, an office assistant with the Rampur postal division, said, “During the current tourist season, this post office remains open until late evening, as people are coming here in large numbers.”
Perched at an altitude of 14,567 feet above sea level, the Hikkim post office is one of the highest inhabited postal facilities in the world.
Every morning, a postal team sets out from Hikkim and travels nearly 15 kilometres along treacherous mountain roads to reach Kaza. From there, letters are transported to destinations across India and abroad by buses and other vehicles.
Even during harsh winters, when temperatures plunge to minus 25 degrees Celsius and snow accumulates up to six feet, postal workers continue delivering mail on foot.
Many tourists visit solely to obtain a postcard bearing the seal of the world’s highest post office, Ashok said.
“Most people tell us they write letters to themselves so that by the time they return home, a postcard stamped from Hikkim is already waiting in their mailbox,” he added.
Jitesh, a tourist from Delhi, said that at a time when letter writing is fading away and digital platforms dominate communication, Hikkim offers visitors a chance to reconnect with older traditions.
“In this modern era, sending a letter from this place will always remain a memorable experience for me. I will cherish the Hikkim postcard and postal stamp. Posting the letter brought back memories of a bygone era and transported me to the time of my parents, when letters were the primary means of communication,” he said, adding that he would preserve the stamp as a keepsake.
For tourists, visiting the Hikkim post office is an adventure in itself. At 14,567 feet above sea level, oxygen levels are low, and even climbing a few steps quickly can leave visitors breathless and dizzy. Some tourists even require oxygen cylinders. Still, most people make the trip to the post office and drop letters.
“Close by is Komik village, considered the world’s highest motorable village. After posting the postcards, we are heading to the famous Buddhist monastery in Komik,” Jitesh said before leaving with his family.
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