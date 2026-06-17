ETV Bharat / offbeat

Red-eared Tusker Is The Centre Of Attraction At Jim Corbett National Park These Days

Ramnagar: A red-eared tusker has become the centre of attraction at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand these days. This Park is known worldwide for its rich biodiversity and rare wildlife. The giant pachyderm with long shiny tusks and red ears is easily recognisable from afar.

It is being spotted in various parts of the Park. On June 11, it was seen roaming the grasslands of Dhikala Zone, which is the most popular among tourists. It then traveled approximately 25 km to reach the Jhirna Range on June 13. Wildlife lovers and photographers have been monitoring its movements regularly.

The Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve currently has over 1,200 recorded Asian elephants but the red-eared elephants are very small in numbers. Wildlife photographer Deep Rajwar explained, “This elephant is one of Corbett's most recognisable tuskers. Estimated to be around 45 years old, this mature male elephant is known for its calm nature and massive stature. It generally doesn't behave aggressively, allowing wildlife photographers to capture its natural behaviour and stunning images.”

People are very curious about this elephant's red ears. Rajwar explained that this isn't a sign of disease or infection. “The lack of pigment in the ears and the unique structure of the blood vessels make them appear red. This unique feature distinguishes this elephant from the other elephants,” he said.