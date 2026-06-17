Red-eared Tusker Is The Centre Of Attraction At Jim Corbett National Park These Days
Estimated to be around 45 years old, this mature rare male pachyderm is known for its calm nature and massive stature.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Ramnagar: A red-eared tusker has become the centre of attraction at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand these days. This Park is known worldwide for its rich biodiversity and rare wildlife. The giant pachyderm with long shiny tusks and red ears is easily recognisable from afar.
It is being spotted in various parts of the Park. On June 11, it was seen roaming the grasslands of Dhikala Zone, which is the most popular among tourists. It then traveled approximately 25 km to reach the Jhirna Range on June 13. Wildlife lovers and photographers have been monitoring its movements regularly.
The Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve currently has over 1,200 recorded Asian elephants but the red-eared elephants are very small in numbers. Wildlife photographer Deep Rajwar explained, “This elephant is one of Corbett's most recognisable tuskers. Estimated to be around 45 years old, this mature male elephant is known for its calm nature and massive stature. It generally doesn't behave aggressively, allowing wildlife photographers to capture its natural behaviour and stunning images.”
People are very curious about this elephant's red ears. Rajwar explained that this isn't a sign of disease or infection. “The lack of pigment in the ears and the unique structure of the blood vessels make them appear red. This unique feature distinguishes this elephant from the other elephants,” he said.
According to wildlife experts, a similar red-eared giant tusker was seen in Park about a decade ago. It died under unfortunate circumstances in 2017. After that, no such elephant was seen for a long time. Therefore, the red-eared tusker seen currently has once again become the centre of attraction.
Experts believe that the presence of healthy, powerful and mature male elephants is a sign of a forest's robust ecosystem. This red-eared elephant not only symbolises the Park’s beauty and rich biodiversity but also serves as a living example of the success of wildlife conservation efforts. This giant tusker elephant that is being spotted roaming in the lush greenery of the forest is fast becoming the area’s new identity.
This elephant is referred to as 'Laalkaan' among the locals. Wildlife experts say that the red colouration on his ears is entirely natural and not because of any injury. They say that the skin on its ears is extremely thin and a lack of melanin in those specific patches causes the underlying dense network of blood vessels to become visible, giving the ears a vibrant red or pink hue.
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