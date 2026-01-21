Record After Retirement: 70-Year-Old Weightlifters From Chhindwara Win Gold For India In Vietnam
Two senior athletes from Chhindwara stunned the world by winning four gold medals in Vietnam, proving that discipline, fitness and determination can beat age barriers.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
Chhindwara: Age had to bow before two senior weightlifters from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district who proved that discipline and determination can defy limitations. At 70 and 66 years of age, Rajendra Singh Thakur and Sanjay Chate won gold medals at the World Powerlifting Championship in Vietnam and brought international glory to India. They also proved that life after retirement has immense possibilities.
The championship was held in Ho Chi Minh City under the aegis of World Raw Powerlifting Association where both the sportspersons competed in the 83 kg category and clinched two gold medals, each in the bench press and deadlift events.
A total of 35 Indian athletes participated in the championship.
Rajendra Singh Thakur said only two athletes from Madhya Pradesh were selected, and both belong to Chhindwara. "It was a proud moment for us to stand saluting the India flag during the medal ceremony. This is the first time Chhindwara has earned gold medals in the senior citizen category,” he said.
While athletes from the district have earlier won medals abroad, this historic achievement of winning gold has created a record which will encourage more senior sportspersons in the region.
Sanjay Chate, a former bank employee, retired from service six years ago but fitness has been the main mantra driving him. “Even after retirement, I try to maintain good health. Since I take a lot of care and live life with discipline, I have never felt weak or suffered from any major illness,” he said, adding that strength training at a gym help him immensely.
Rajendra Singh Thakur, on the other hand, has dedicated his life to sports, continuing to train consistently and mentor younger athletes. Both athletes believe mindset plays a crucial role in staying fit.
“Many people start living according to their age and that becomes a barrier. It weakens them mentally. If you stay active and disciplined, age can be defeated,” they said.
Their fitness mantra includes, daily exercise, consistent sports practice, balanced diet, proper sleep and a stress-free lifestyle.
“At 70, most people think it is time to rest. They tend to stay indoors but we decided to step outside. We lift weights because it is important,” they added, proving that strength has no age limit.
