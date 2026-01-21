ETV Bharat / offbeat

Record After Retirement: 70-Year-Old Weightlifters From Chhindwara Win Gold For India In Vietnam

Chhindwara: Age had to bow before two senior weightlifters from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district who proved that discipline and determination can defy limitations. At 70 and 66 years of age, Rajendra Singh Thakur and Sanjay Chate won gold medals at the World Powerlifting Championship in Vietnam and brought international glory to India. They also proved that life after retirement has immense possibilities.

The championship was held in Ho Chi Minh City under the aegis of World Raw Powerlifting Association where both the sportspersons competed in the 83 kg category and clinched two gold medals, each in the bench press and deadlift events.

Making Record After Retirement: 70-Year-Old Weightlifters From Chhindwara Win Gold For India In Vietnam (ETV Bharat)

A total of 35 Indian athletes participated in the championship.

Rajendra Singh Thakur said only two athletes from Madhya Pradesh were selected, and both belong to Chhindwara. "It was a proud moment for us to stand saluting the India flag during the medal ceremony. This is the first time Chhindwara has earned gold medals in the senior citizen category,” he said.