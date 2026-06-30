A Kerala Story That Transcends Boundaries: Muslim Woman Leads Funeral Rites Of Abandoned RSS Worker In Kasargod
Irfana Iqbal, district panchayat member from Manjeshwar division, led the final rites of Narayanan Thottathodi.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 3:09 PM IST
Kasargod: In a heartfelt testament to humanity and the social fabric of Kerala, a Muslim woman from Kasargod district led the cremation of a former RSS worker after his family abandoned him.
Irfana Iqbal, district panchayat member from Manjeshwar division and development standing committee chairperson, led the final rites of Narayanan Thottathodi, 64, who died on June 25.
The deceased succumbed to cancer at Kozhikode Govt Medical College Hospital after undergoing treatment for nearly a month. "Narayanan, a poor man and a long-time BJP activist from Chigurpadavi, Manjeshwaram, passed away a short while ago,” she said in a video posted on social media.
“I had previously shared a heart-wrenching video on social media of him lying isolated on a shop veranda, unable to consume food or water due to mouth cancer,” she added.
Irfana, whose family runs an old age home under the Sheikh Zayed Foundation at Manjeshwar, further said she learned about the plight of Narayanan from a local panchayat member. “They called us to admit him to the home as he did not have anyone. However, we found that his health was very critical due to oral cancer,” said Irfana, a leader of Vanitha League, the women’s wing of Indian Union Muslim League.
Irfana then informed the District Collector and District Medical Officer, following which the volunteers from the charity foundation provided primary care and took him to the hospital.
'Firstly, we planned to shift him to an old age home, but his health was very critical. So we took him to the hospital, and he was diagnosed with fourth-stage cancer. So we decided to continue treatment in Kozhikode Medical College, " Irfana said.
Narayanan breathed his last on June 25. The deceased was survived by two wives and children who were not willing to claim the body. The family gave consent to District Panchayat member Irfana to take over the body and bury it.
“I have been in contact with his family since hearing the news of his death, but none of them was willing to claim the body. I discussed this matter with the District Collector over the phone. Since no one is coming forward to take responsibility, I brought the body from Kozhikode Medical College to Uppala,” Irfana added.
They then took the body to a public crematorium in Uppala and conducted the final rites at a Hindu crematorium here as per his religious beliefs on June 26. The visuals of a purdah-clad woman performing the Hindu funeral rituals soon went viral on social media. “I performed Narayanettan's last rites as a daughter. Humanity is above religion and politics," Irafana added.