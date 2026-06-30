ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Kerala Story That Transcends Boundaries: Muslim Woman Leads Funeral Rites Of Abandoned RSS Worker In Kasargod

Irfana Iqbal at the cremation site of Narayanan in Uppala in Kasargod ( ETV Bharat )

Kasargod: In a heartfelt testament to humanity and the social fabric of Kerala, a Muslim woman from Kasargod district led the cremation of a former RSS worker after his family abandoned him.

Irfana Iqbal, district panchayat member from Manjeshwar division and development standing committee chairperson, led the final rites of Narayanan Thottathodi, 64, who died on June 25.

The deceased succumbed to cancer at Kozhikode Govt Medical College Hospital after undergoing treatment for nearly a month. "Narayanan, a poor man and a long-time BJP activist from Chigurpadavi, Manjeshwaram, passed away a short while ago,” she said in a video posted on social media.

“I had previously shared a heart-wrenching video on social media of him lying isolated on a shop veranda, unable to consume food or water due to mouth cancer,” she added.

Irfana, whose family runs an old age home under the Sheikh Zayed Foundation at Manjeshwar, further said she learned about the plight of Narayanan from a local panchayat member. “They called us to admit him to the home as he did not have anyone. However, we found that his health was very critical due to oral cancer,” said Irfana, a leader of Vanitha League, the women’s wing of Indian Union Muslim League.