ETV Bharat / offbeat

Re 1 Journey: Jaipur Couple On Kashmir-To-Kanyakumari Trip Reaches MP Running A Roadside Cafe

Sagar: A Jaipur couple, accompanied by their three-year-old daughter, has embarked on an India tour, journeying through Kashmir to Kanyakumari with the mission to manage the expenses with Re 1 they started off with. Instead of thinking big savings, the family decided to fund their travel by setting up a mobile tea and fast-food stall, “Cafe Caravan,” in every major city along their route.

After completing nearly half of the journey, the family claims it has covered all expenses by running the mobile cafe and still saved over Rs 11,000.

Re 1 Journey: Jaipur Couple On Kashmir-To-Kanyakumari Trip Reaches MP Running A Roadside Cafe (ETV Bharat)

Residents of Jaipur, Rahul Dev and his wife Pinky run the cafe business in the most simple way. They park their SUV at roadside spots or busy intersections in every city they visit. They then transform the vehicle into a temporary cafe where they sell tea, shakes, Maggi, momos and snacks.

The unusual sight of a cafe operating from an SUV attracts curious crowds. Many stop to learn about the family’s challenge and often end up buying tea or food, helping fund the next leg of the trip.

The couple says they love travelling but since they had to spend heavily on earlier trips, this time they decided to prove that travel could sustain itself.

They launched their first stall in Jaipur, using the initial earnings to buy diesel and essential supplies. Since then, they have continued to earn through the cafe in every major city they pass through.

Rahul, Pinky and their daughter have covered 2,622 km so far.