Re 1 Journey: Jaipur Couple On Kashmir-To-Kanyakumari Trip Reaches MP Running A Roadside Cafe
A Jaipur couple and their three-year-old daughter started touring India with just Re 1, funding their Kashmir-to-Kanyakumari journey through a mobile tea-and-food cafe.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 11:37 AM IST
Sagar: A Jaipur couple, accompanied by their three-year-old daughter, has embarked on an India tour, journeying through Kashmir to Kanyakumari with the mission to manage the expenses with Re 1 they started off with. Instead of thinking big savings, the family decided to fund their travel by setting up a mobile tea and fast-food stall, “Cafe Caravan,” in every major city along their route.
After completing nearly half of the journey, the family claims it has covered all expenses by running the mobile cafe and still saved over Rs 11,000.
Residents of Jaipur, Rahul Dev and his wife Pinky run the cafe business in the most simple way. They park their SUV at roadside spots or busy intersections in every city they visit. They then transform the vehicle into a temporary cafe where they sell tea, shakes, Maggi, momos and snacks.
The unusual sight of a cafe operating from an SUV attracts curious crowds. Many stop to learn about the family’s challenge and often end up buying tea or food, helping fund the next leg of the trip.
The couple says they love travelling but since they had to spend heavily on earlier trips, this time they decided to prove that travel could sustain itself.
They launched their first stall in Jaipur, using the initial earnings to buy diesel and essential supplies. Since then, they have continued to earn through the cafe in every major city they pass through.
Rahul, Pinky and their daughter have covered 2,622 km so far.
According to the family’s calculations, their total earnings stand at Rs 32,946 and expenditure Rs 21,917. The diesel cost has been Rs 15,416 while grocery cost for the stall is Rs 3,536. Sundry expenses stand at Rs 2,296 and the savings they have made so far is 11,029.
The couple says all travel and operating expenses have been funded through the cafe earnings.
What’s on the Cafe Caravan Menu? The cafe offers Kulhad Tea, Cold Coffee, Strawberry Shake, Mango Shake, Plain Maggi, Butter Masala Maggi, Cheese Maggi, Jumbo Veg Momo, Special Butter Jumbo Momo and chips and snacks.
The family also shares customer interactions and travel moments on social media, turning the journey into a digital storytelling experience.
Rahul Dev explains that their concept was simple. “We are passionate about travelling, but it usually costs a lot. We wanted to begin the journey with just Re 1 besides carrying some basic things needed to run the cafe on the way so that it can fund us for the journey. We set up our tea and fast-food stall in every major city and started earning,” he says.
He adds that the family recently travelled through Gwalior, reached Sagar and plans to head to Nagpur next, continuing the same routine.
The couple says local support has played a major role in the success of the journey. Rahul claims they have not yet used their UPI account for personal spending and that every expense, from fuel to stall supplies, has been covered through cafe sales.
Pinky says she immediately supported the idea when her husband proposed the concept. "Now when my husband planned something unique I wanted to stand by him," she says.
She describes the journey as rewarding despite challenges like extreme summer heat. The family originally planned to sleep inside the vehicle, but high temperatures made that difficult.
“But wherever we have gone, local people have supported us wholeheartedly and that has made our journey easy,” she adds.
In Sagar, a local resident named Akash, who connected with Rahul through Instagram, helped the family during their stopover. Calling the concept unique, Akash said he welcomed and assisted them in keeping with India’s tradition of “Atithi Devo Bhava” (Guest is God).
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