Raw Material Shortage Hits India’s Pencil Village In Kashmir
Pencil industry in Pulwama's Ookho village faces a crisis amid raw material shortage, prompting local efforts to distribute free saplings, reports Syed Adil Mushtaq
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 27, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Pulwama: Ookho village in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, famously known as ‘India’s Pencil Village’ and praised by the Prime Minister, is facing a raw material crisis amid government restrictions on female poplar trees, essential for pencil making. The situation has led to a shortage of wood, causing a decline in poplar cultivation and threatening the multi-crore pencil industry.
Amid the dearth, some local industrialists and private companies have started a free sapling distribution campaign to revive this unique industry before it loses its identity.
Ookho has earned recognition for its agriculture and industrial units, with poplar wood serving as the primary raw material for the local pencil and slate manufacturing industry.
The village has been praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi multiple times, including in his radio program “Mann Ki Baat.”
“The pencil industry generates business worth thousands of crores annually and directly benefits farmers, but it is not receiving the attention it deserves,” said Abdullah Shah, a farmer.
He said the industry’s future was threatened as restrictions were imposed on planting female poplar trees due to concerns over cotton produced by the trees causing certain diseases.
“This has led to a 30 per cent decline in poplar cultivation over the past four to five years, according to locals,” Shah added.
To combat the decline, several pencil manufacturers have started distributing free poplar saplings to farmers in an effort to revive cultivation.
“About 20,000 saplings are being distributed free of cost in two districts of Kashmir as part of a campaign to encourage farmers to return to poplar farming,” said Inayatullah Mir, a local industrialist.
“If timely steps are not taken, Ookho village may lose its unique identity. This industry not only provides employment but also boosts farmers’ income and benefits the environment,” Mir said.
Officials and experts hope that cooperation between the government and private sector efforts will help restore the industry to its former peak.
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