ETV Bharat / offbeat

Raw Material Shortage Hits India’s Pencil Village In Kashmir

Pulwama: Ookho village in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, famously known as ‘India’s Pencil Village’ and praised by the Prime Minister, is facing a raw material crisis amid government restrictions on female poplar trees, essential for pencil making. The situation has led to a shortage of wood, causing a decline in poplar cultivation and threatening the multi-crore pencil industry.

Amid the dearth, some local industrialists and private companies have started a free sapling distribution campaign to revive this unique industry before it loses its identity.

Ookho has earned recognition for its agriculture and industrial units, with poplar wood serving as the primary raw material for the local pencil and slate manufacturing industry.

The village has been praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi multiple times, including in his radio program “Mann Ki Baat.”

Raw Material Shortage Hits India’s Pencil Village In Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

“The pencil industry generates business worth thousands of crores annually and directly benefits farmers, but it is not receiving the attention it deserves,” said Abdullah Shah, a farmer.