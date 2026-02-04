ETV Bharat / offbeat

Ravenshaw University Student Develops AI ‘Heart Guard Mask’ To Predict Heart Attacks 30 Minutes In Advance

According to Debashrita, once activated, the mask can send instant alerts to family members, doctors and ambulance services, while simultaneously providing primary oxygen support to the patient. The system is also equipped with real-time location tracking, helping emergency responders reach the patient faster, an advantage that could be crucial in rural or remote areas.

A third-year B.Sc. Information Technology Management (ITM) student at Ravenshaw University, Debashrita developed the prototype of the Heart Guard AI Mask, a wearable medical device meant for people showing early symptoms of heart attack. Worn like a regular face mask, the device is designed to continuously monitor critical health parameters and trigger alerts during emergency conditions.

Cuttack: When Debashrita Das lost her grandfather to a sudden heart attack, little did she realise that the tragedy will leave an unending spell of grief on her and the entire family. But all she realised was a question that refused to die down - what if there had been a warning? Two years later, that question drove her into innovating ambitiously and the outcome is an AI-powered Heart Guard Mask designed to alert patients nearly 30 minutes before a possible heart attack.

The project received Rs 1 lakh funding from the Odisha government, with an additional Rs 20,000 contributed by her family. However, Debashrita says that Rs 5-6 lakh more is required to complete the device, conduct clinical validation and secure mandatory medical approvals.

“This device is meant to give some time to the patient, which happens to be the most critical factor in a heart attack. If patients receive an alert even 30 minutes earlier, they can reach a hospital and save their lives,” she said.

Developed with technical guidance from IIT Bombay, the Heart Guard Mask is fully AI-operated and designed for long-term use. "I am waiting for medical trials and regulatory approvals. If the device gets a nod, it could reach the market at a cost of around Rs 25,000," says the young innovator.

On being asked, cardiologists welcomed the innovation but said trials must happen before we gauge its effectiveness. Dr Jayant Panda, cardiologist at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, said such technology could prove a major breakthrough if clinical accuracy is proven.

“Early detection is key in cardiac emergency cases like heart attacks. If this device performs reliably during trials, it could help prevent many sudden cardiac complications or deaths,” he said.

With heart attacks increasingly affecting both young and elderly Indians, Debashrita’s invention, once approved and recognised, can be tagged as life-saving innovation, provided institutional and financial support help her chart the future course of action.