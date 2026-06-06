ETV Bharat / offbeat

Ratlam’s ‘Ambulance Bhaiya’ Provides Free Transport For Expectant Mothers To Reach Hospital Without Hassles

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): During the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, pregnant women, the sick and the elderly in Gulbalod village of Alot tehsil, located nearly 115 kilometres from the district headquarters, faced difficulties in reaching hospitals. Healthcare facilities were scarce, and access to essential services was so limited that expectant mothers often delivered babies at home without professional medical care.

It was during this time that a Gulbalod resident, Narendra Singh Dodiya, wanted to do something to change the situation. He was neither a politician nor an elected representative with a formal responsibility to serve the public. However, backed by a prosperous farming family, he decided to dedicate himself to helping people in need around him.

Ratlam’s ‘Ambulance Bhaiya’ Turns His Car into Free Ambulance, Helps Pregnant Women Reach Hospitals (ETV Bharat)

Driven by determination and a willingness to help, Narendra has, over the past five years, set an example of selfless service for others to follow. Today, he is popularly known as “Ambulance Bhaiya.”

“Human service is regarded as one of the noblest acts across religions and cultures. It does not require a powerful position or influence,” says Narendra, who has been providing free ambulance services to pregnant women, the elderly and the sick from his village and nearby areas.

What makes his effort remarkable is that he has been carrying out this service single-handedly.

When Narendra saw pregnant women in rural areas facing severe difficulties in reaching hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic, he converted his personal car into an ambulance. Since then, he has been ferrying patients to hospitals free of charge.