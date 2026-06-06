Ratlam’s ‘Ambulance Bhaiya’ Provides Free Transport For Expectant Mothers To Reach Hospital Without Hassles
Since five years, a farmer from a remote village has voluntarily transported pregnant women and critically ill patients to hospitals without charging a single rupee.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): During the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, pregnant women, the sick and the elderly in Gulbalod village of Alot tehsil, located nearly 115 kilometres from the district headquarters, faced difficulties in reaching hospitals. Healthcare facilities were scarce, and access to essential services was so limited that expectant mothers often delivered babies at home without professional medical care.
It was during this time that a Gulbalod resident, Narendra Singh Dodiya, wanted to do something to change the situation. He was neither a politician nor an elected representative with a formal responsibility to serve the public. However, backed by a prosperous farming family, he decided to dedicate himself to helping people in need around him.
Driven by determination and a willingness to help, Narendra has, over the past five years, set an example of selfless service for others to follow. Today, he is popularly known as “Ambulance Bhaiya.”
“Human service is regarded as one of the noblest acts across religions and cultures. It does not require a powerful position or influence,” says Narendra, who has been providing free ambulance services to pregnant women, the elderly and the sick from his village and nearby areas.
What makes his effort remarkable is that he has been carrying out this service single-handedly.
When Narendra saw pregnant women in rural areas facing severe difficulties in reaching hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic, he converted his personal car into an ambulance. Since then, he has been ferrying patients to hospitals free of charge.
Recalling an incident, Narendra says, “I saw two women in our village deliver their babies at home. That incident made me decide to convert my car into an ambulance so that pregnant women could reach hospitals in time. Once I started doing it, the satisfaction it brought encouraged me to continue.”
People who have benefited from the service speak highly of Narendra’s dedication.
Kiran, a resident of Gulbalod, said she was taken to the hospital for her delivery in Narendra’s vehicle. “After childbirth, I was also brought back home using the same free ambulance service,” she said.
Former village sarpanch Bhanwar Singh Parihar said Narendra has been selflessly serving women in the village for the past five years by taking them to hospitals and bringing them back home after delivery. “He never charges any fee. He also helps elderly and seriously ill patients reach hospitals whenever needed,” he said.
Current sarpanch representative Vikram Singh also speaks highly of Narendra’s work. “Narendra’s assistance extends beyond his own village. Women from neighbouring villages have also benefited from his service. Over the years, he has transported pregnant women and critically ill patients to hospitals in Alot, Ujjain, Ratlam and even Indore,” he adds.
Devendra Maurya, Block Medical Officer (BMO) of Alot, also acknowledged Narendra’s contribution. “While the government hospital in Alot has ambulance facilities, Narendra Singh continues to assist pregnant women and sick patients in reaching hospitals and does so entirely free of cost. That is incredible,” he states.
In a world driven by self-aggrandizement, there are few people like Narendra, who work selflessly to serve the needy. Whether or not he receives recognition for his work, Narendra is often the first responder in times of crisis. What could be more inspiring than that?
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