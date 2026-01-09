ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Sixth-Generation Family In Madhya Pradesh Continues Ratlam’s 200-Year Lock-Making Legacy

Ratlam: The city may be known for its gold, saris and street food, but not many would be aware that tucked away behind the palace walls is a lesser-known craft that has protected royal treasures and traders’ fortunes for over two centuries - handmade locks.

Usually when people think locks, they think Aligarh. But in the narrow lanes of Sheetla Mata Gali, behind the historic Ratlam Palace here, a family has been creating some of India’s most trusted locks and safes since the princely era.

And it has been the Panchal family, which under the Seva Ram & Sons brand, has been continuing the trade for six generations, guarding royal palaces to the bullion traders of Ratlam’s bustling market.

The story began nearly 200 years ago, recalls Vinay Panchal, a fifth-generation craftsman. "My great-grandfather Shobharam started as a mason. During the princely era, he was entrusted with building locks and safes for the Ratlam palace. Back then, security meant a lot. My great-grandfather and his son Sevaram designed locks that could only be opened with their own keys," says Vinay.

Soon, jewelers and wealthy merchants began giving orders to the family to secure their homes and shops. The reputation of these handmade locks spread across the region. But what makes these locks special is not the weight or strength, it is the precision which makes it the most secure.