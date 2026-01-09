A Sixth-Generation Family In Madhya Pradesh Continues Ratlam’s 200-Year Lock-Making Legacy
From princely palaces to modern bullion markets, Ratlam’s handmade locks continue to guard property worth crores crafted by one family for over six generations.
Ratlam: The city may be known for its gold, saris and street food, but not many would be aware that tucked away behind the palace walls is a lesser-known craft that has protected royal treasures and traders’ fortunes for over two centuries - handmade locks.
Usually when people think locks, they think Aligarh. But in the narrow lanes of Sheetla Mata Gali, behind the historic Ratlam Palace here, a family has been creating some of India’s most trusted locks and safes since the princely era.
And it has been the Panchal family, which under the Seva Ram & Sons brand, has been continuing the trade for six generations, guarding royal palaces to the bullion traders of Ratlam’s bustling market.
The story began nearly 200 years ago, recalls Vinay Panchal, a fifth-generation craftsman. "My great-grandfather Shobharam started as a mason. During the princely era, he was entrusted with building locks and safes for the Ratlam palace. Back then, security meant a lot. My great-grandfather and his son Sevaram designed locks that could only be opened with their own keys," says Vinay.
Soon, jewelers and wealthy merchants began giving orders to the family to secure their homes and shops. The reputation of these handmade locks spread across the region. But what makes these locks special is not the weight or strength, it is the precision which makes it the most secure.
Yuvraj Panchal, also from the fifth generation, explains, “Each lock is unique and can open with only one key. Duplicate keys cannot be made and breaking them is not that easy.”
Unlike factory-made locks, these are made entirely by hand. From shaping the internal mechanism to forging the key and sealing it between thick steel plates, every step is done manually and diligently. It takes five to seven days to create a single sturdy lock.
“We use simple machines for cutting and welding but the real work is done by our hands and experience,” Yuvraj adds.
Ratlam’s bullion market, where crores of rupees change hands daily, trusts these traditional locks over any modern day branded ones.
Jeweller Ashok Rajesh Moonat says his family has trusted Seva Ram & Sons for five generations. “Their locks do not open with any other key. They are not easy to break and that is the main reason why traders still depend on them,” he says.
Over the years, the family’s locks have been tested not just in Ratlam, but in cities like Surat, Mumbai, Jaipur, and even Karachi, Pakistan. Now, the family legacy is passing to the sixth generation.
Dhruv Panchal from the current generation is blending tradition with modern needs. Along with classic handmade locks, he manufactures modern safes, door locks, channel locks, and security systems.
“Merchants from Jaipur, Surat, and Mumbai place orders regularly. Even diamond traders trust our work,” Dhruv says.
Though mass-produced locks are available everywhere in the market, Dhruv feels handcrafted security still holds unmatched reliability. "Ratlam’s handmade locks continue to rival modern security systems in trust and durability," he adds.
