Rath Yatra 2026: How The Sacred Ropes And Braking System Ensure A Safe Jagannath Rath Yatra In Puri
As Rath Yatra nears, sacred chariot ropes, upgraded wooden brakes and enhanced safety measures are ready for the festival, reports Shakti Prasad Mishra.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 11:09 AM IST
Puri: Preparations for Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra have entered their final phase, with all arrangements for the grand chariot festival nearly complete. Along with the finishing work on the three magnificent chariots, the specially crafted sacred ropes and upgraded braking systems are ready to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of one of India’s largest religious festivals.
The ropes used to pull the chariots are anything but ordinary, specially manufactured to withstand the enormous force exerted by lakhs of devotees during the Rath Yatra. Their strength is carefully tested to ensure they do not snap while the chariots are being pulled. These ropes are produced by the Odisha Coir Corporation and supplied to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration.
Each rope measures 220 feet in length. As every year, two complete sets have been prepared for the three chariots - Nandighosha, Taladhwaja and Darpadalana.
Each chariot requires four main pulling ropes and two additional ropes kept as reserve. Although 18 ropes are required for all three chariots, 28 ropes have been supplied this year to ensure adequate backup and safety. The ropes are currently stored securely at the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration office.
They will be attached to the chariots only after the construction work is completed, and the ritual will be completed before Netra Utsav. Made from high-quality coconut coir, these ropes become sacred once they are tied to the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.
Every year, lakhs of devotees consider it a blessing to touch these ropes while pulling the chariots. Participating in the chariot-pulling ceremony is regarded as a deeply spiritual experience and remains one of the most awaited moments of the annual Rath Yatra.
Braking system of Chariots
Construction of all three chariots has also reached its final phase. Craftsmen are now completing the traditional wooden braking system that helps control and stop the massive chariots during the procession.
The brake consists of a 20-foot-long wooden beam suspended from the front of each chariot with ropes. Whenever the chariot needs to stop or negotiate a turn, the beam is lowered in front of the wheels. As the wheels climb onto the beam, the movement of the chariot is brought under control.
This year, the braking system has been upgraded with specially designed nylon-rubber belts developed with the support of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). The belts combine nylon, cotton and rubber layers, making them highly durable and resistant to wear. Special heavy-duty spikes are fixed onto the belts, creating greater friction with the road surface and helping the brakes perform more effectively without damaging the wooden brake assembly.
The improved braking system allows the speed of the massive chariots to be controlled more safely throughout the procession.
Technical specifications for Brakes:
For the three chariots, the braking system requires:
* 36 nylon-rubber belt pieces
* Each belt measures 1 foot long, 9 inches wide and 16 mm thick
* Around 15 kg of heavy spikes
* 5 kg of smaller spikes
* 3 kg of washers
These materials are fitted onto the wooden brake blocks to enhance their durability and braking efficiency.
According to Balakrishna Maharana, the Maharana servitor of the Taladhwaja chariot, lakhs of devotees enthusiastically pull the chariots every year. However, the chariots must be stopped at several points along the route and while taking turns.
"A sturdy wooden brake, approximately 20 feet long and 2.5 feet wide, is suspended at the front of the chariot and operated by the Bhoi servitors. When required, the brake is lowered using ropes, allowing the chariot wheels to lock against the wooden beam and come to a halt," he explains.
Three new brake assemblies made from strong Sal wood have been prepared for this year’s Rath Yatra.
The Odisha Coir Corporation supplies the sacred chariot ropes every year. Earlier, the ropes were sourced from Kerala, but they often failed to meet the required quality standards and occasionally snapped during use, the Maharana servitor informs.
"To ensure greater reliability and safety, Odisha now manufactures the ropes locally using superior coir, providing stronger and more durable ropes for Lord Jagannath’s annual Rath Yatra," he adds.
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