ETV Bharat / offbeat

Rath Yatra 2026: How The Sacred Ropes And Braking System Ensure A Safe Jagannath Rath Yatra In Puri

Puri: Preparations for Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra have entered their final phase, with all arrangements for the grand chariot festival nearly complete. Along with the finishing work on the three magnificent chariots, the specially crafted sacred ropes and upgraded braking systems are ready to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of one of India’s largest religious festivals.

The ropes used to pull the chariots are anything but ordinary, specially manufactured to withstand the enormous force exerted by lakhs of devotees during the Rath Yatra. Their strength is carefully tested to ensure they do not snap while the chariots are being pulled. These ropes are produced by the Odisha Coir Corporation and supplied to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration.

Rath Yatra 2026: How The Sacred Ropes And Braking System Ensure A Safe Jagannath Rath Yatra In Puri (ETV Bharat)

Each rope measures 220 feet in length. As every year, two complete sets have been prepared for the three chariots - Nandighosha, Taladhwaja and Darpadalana.

Each chariot requires four main pulling ropes and two additional ropes kept as reserve. Although 18 ropes are required for all three chariots, 28 ropes have been supplied this year to ensure adequate backup and safety. The ropes are currently stored securely at the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration office.

They will be attached to the chariots only after the construction work is completed, and the ritual will be completed before Netra Utsav. Made from high-quality coconut coir, these ropes become sacred once they are tied to the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

Every year, lakhs of devotees consider it a blessing to touch these ropes while pulling the chariots. Participating in the chariot-pulling ceremony is regarded as a deeply spiritual experience and remains one of the most awaited moments of the annual Rath Yatra.

Rath Yatra 2026: How The Sacred Ropes And Braking System Ensure A Safe Jagannath Rath Yatra In Puri (ETV Bharat)

Braking system of Chariots

Construction of all three chariots has also reached its final phase. Craftsmen are now completing the traditional wooden braking system that helps control and stop the massive chariots during the procession.

The brake consists of a 20-foot-long wooden beam suspended from the front of each chariot with ropes. Whenever the chariot needs to stop or negotiate a turn, the beam is lowered in front of the wheels. As the wheels climb onto the beam, the movement of the chariot is brought under control.

This year, the braking system has been upgraded with specially designed nylon-rubber belts developed with the support of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). The belts combine nylon, cotton and rubber layers, making them highly durable and resistant to wear. Special heavy-duty spikes are fixed onto the belts, creating greater friction with the road surface and helping the brakes perform more effectively without damaging the wooden brake assembly.