Rare Stamps And Coins Exhibition Honouring Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Opens In Mysuru

Mysuru: An exhibition of rare stamps, coins and commemorative currency from the era of kings, along with collections related to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, has been organised at the Suchitra Art Gallery in Kalamandir as part of the 25th silver jubilee celebrations of Rangayana.

The exhibition has been curated by H.K. Satish, a native of Mulbagal taluk in Kolar district. Currently working as a second division assistant at the Hassan Principal and District Sessions Court, Satish has put on display rare stamps, coins and photographs of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar that he has collected over the last 20 years.

Satish has earned the distinction of becoming the first Indian to collect 10,000 coins by travelling across all states of the country to acquire the special commemorative coin issued by the Reserve Bank of India to mark the birth centenary of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. A collector from Maharashtra stands second in this category.

The first postage stamp featuring Babasaheb Ambedkar was released in 1965 on the occasion of his 75th birth anniversary. Since then, several stamps featuring Dr. Ambedkar have been issued. The exhibition showcases these stamps, along with those based on various Articles of the Constitution and around 500 special stamps depicting freedom fighters.