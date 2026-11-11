ETV Bharat / offbeat

Rare Spot-Bellied Eagle Owl Recorded For First Time In Melghat Forests Of Maharashtra

Amravati: The forests of Melghat in Maharashtra, known for their rich wildlife, have recorded another rare addition to their biodiversity. A Spot-bellied Eagle Owl has been sighted for the first time in the Semadoh forest range, marking a significant record for the region's birdlife.

The large predatory owl, recognised by the distinctive black spots and stripes on its pale belly, is considered an important addition to the documented bird diversity of Central India. The Korku tribal community of Melghat calls the bird 'Duda', giving the latest sighting a local identity as well as scientific significance.

The bird was spotted on November 5 by local nature guide Bhola Mavaskar and his team members Avinash Masram, Ashok Mavaskar and Akshay Mavaskar during a routine forest walk in the Semadoh area.

The bird was spotted on November 5 by local nature guide Bhola Mavaskar and his team members Avinash Masram, Ashok Mavaskar and Akshay Mavaskar during a routine forest walk in the Semadoh area. (ETV Bharat)

The team noticed the owl perched on a tree with its prey in its beak. Initially, they mistook it for a commonly sighted owl and photographed it before sharing the image on social media.

"I initially thought it was just another owl, so I took a photograph and shared it on social media," Bhola Mavaskar told ETV Bharat.

After the photograph appeared on Facebook, wildlife researcher and conservationist Saurabh Jawanjal contacted Bhola. On learning the precise location of the sighting and examining the photograph, he identified the bird as a Spot-bellied Eagle Owl.

"I was familiar with the Spot-bellied Eagle Owl, but did not immediately realise that this was the same species. A closer examination later confirmed its identity," Saurabh Jawanjal said.

Bhola and his team expressed happiness over what they believe is the first photographic record of the species in Melghat. Their regular forest excursions and familiarity with the Semadoh landscape helped bring the sighting to attention.

Distinctive Features Of The Owl

The large predatory Rare Spot-Bellied Eagle Owl, recognised by the distinctive black spots and stripes on its pale belly, is considered an important addition to the documented bird diversity of Central India (ETV Bharat)

The Spot-bellied Eagle Owl is a large bird of prey. Its pale or whitish underparts carry prominent dark spots and streaks, from which it derives its name. It has prominent feather tufts on either side of its head that resemble ears, although these are not actual ears.

The owl has dark brown eyes, a strong curved beak and powerful feet equipped with sharp talons. Dense feathers cover its legs and contribute to its distinctive appearance.

Ornithologist Yadav Tarte Patil told ETV Bharat that dense forests and hilly terrain form the bird's natural habitat.

The species is found in several parts of the Indian subcontinent, including the Himalayan foothills and northeastern states such as Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Nagaland. It is also recorded in the Western Ghats, including parts of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala. Outside India, its range extends to Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Vietnam and parts of China, Patil said.

Its Call Carries Through The Forest