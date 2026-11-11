Rare Spot-Bellied Eagle Owl Recorded For First Time In Melghat Forests Of Maharashtra
It is a large bird of prey with pale or whitish underparts carry prominent dark spots and streaks, from which it derives its name.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
Amravati: The forests of Melghat in Maharashtra, known for their rich wildlife, have recorded another rare addition to their biodiversity. A Spot-bellied Eagle Owl has been sighted for the first time in the Semadoh forest range, marking a significant record for the region's birdlife.
The large predatory owl, recognised by the distinctive black spots and stripes on its pale belly, is considered an important addition to the documented bird diversity of Central India. The Korku tribal community of Melghat calls the bird 'Duda', giving the latest sighting a local identity as well as scientific significance.
The bird was spotted on November 5 by local nature guide Bhola Mavaskar and his team members Avinash Masram, Ashok Mavaskar and Akshay Mavaskar during a routine forest walk in the Semadoh area.
The team noticed the owl perched on a tree with its prey in its beak. Initially, they mistook it for a commonly sighted owl and photographed it before sharing the image on social media.
"I initially thought it was just another owl, so I took a photograph and shared it on social media," Bhola Mavaskar told ETV Bharat.
After the photograph appeared on Facebook, wildlife researcher and conservationist Saurabh Jawanjal contacted Bhola. On learning the precise location of the sighting and examining the photograph, he identified the bird as a Spot-bellied Eagle Owl.
"I was familiar with the Spot-bellied Eagle Owl, but did not immediately realise that this was the same species. A closer examination later confirmed its identity," Saurabh Jawanjal said.
Bhola and his team expressed happiness over what they believe is the first photographic record of the species in Melghat. Their regular forest excursions and familiarity with the Semadoh landscape helped bring the sighting to attention.
Distinctive Features Of The Owl
The Spot-bellied Eagle Owl is a large bird of prey. Its pale or whitish underparts carry prominent dark spots and streaks, from which it derives its name. It has prominent feather tufts on either side of its head that resemble ears, although these are not actual ears.
The owl has dark brown eyes, a strong curved beak and powerful feet equipped with sharp talons. Dense feathers cover its legs and contribute to its distinctive appearance.
Ornithologist Yadav Tarte Patil told ETV Bharat that dense forests and hilly terrain form the bird's natural habitat.
The species is found in several parts of the Indian subcontinent, including the Himalayan foothills and northeastern states such as Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Nagaland. It is also recorded in the Western Ghats, including parts of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala. Outside India, its range extends to Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Vietnam and parts of China, Patil said.
Its Call Carries Through The Forest
The owl is known for its deep, resonant calls, which can travel considerable distances through dense forests at night. These vocalisations help the bird communicate with its mate, establish territory and maintain contact.
According to ornithologist Yadav Tarte Patil, hearing the bird's distinctive call is as significant for wildlife observers as sighting it.
The Melghat sighting is significant beyond the addition of a rare bird to the region's wildlife records. Researchers can now explore the species' habitat requirements, feeding patterns and breeding behaviour in the forest landscape.
The discovery also highlights the contribution of local nature guides, whose familiarity with forests and wildlife can help document species that might otherwise go unnoticed.
The ornithologist said Mavaskar and his team had played an important role in bringing the bird's presence in Melghat to wider attention.
Melghat's Another Rare Forest Owlet
Melghat has a notable history of owl discoveries, particularly the Forest Owlet, locally associated with the name 'Dongar Duda' in the Korku language.
The Forest Owlet was first recorded in India in 1880 and was subsequently believed to be extinct for more than a century. Its rediscovery in 1997 in the Melghat region brought the area international attention. Local accounts credit Faltu Kasdekar Patel, a forest department employee from Chaurakund village in Dharni taluka, with helping bring the bird to notice.
The Forest Owlet is unusual because it is a diurnal hunting owl, active during the day. Its history has underlined the importance of local knowledge and sustained field observation in wildlife research.
The latest Spot-bellied Eagle Owl record adds another chapter to Melghat's biodiversity story and reinforces the importance of protecting its forests and their lesser-known inhabitants.
Also read
This Noiseless Patient Spider Of Maharashtra Awaits Recognition
How Do Ants Exchange Food Or Millipedes Defend Themselves? Take A Peek Into Maharashtra's Melghat To Know The Complex Science of Forests