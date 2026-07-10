ETV Bharat / offbeat

Turtle Breeding Centre In Varanasi Gives A Fresh Boost To Conservation Efforts Of Rare Species In Ganga River Basin

The turtles are fed daily in the afternoon, receiving seasonal vegetables such as bottle gourd, cucumber and carrot. ( ETV Bharat )

Varanasi: In an effort to conserve the rare species of turtles which play a vital role in keeping the Ganges clean, the Turtle Rehabilitation Centre in Varanasi is breeding new batches of turtles.

An initiative of the forest department, the turtle breeding centre has been operational for a long time.

According to officials, turtle eggs are sourced from Chambal region near Agra and carefully hatched and nurtured in a secure environment.

According to Forest Conservation Officer Ravi Kumar, the centre is already engaged in conserving rare turtle species, and their numbers are steadily increasing.

The turtle breeding centre has been operational for a long time. (ETV Bharat)

Seven to eight species of turtles are currently being conserved at the rehabilitation centre, officials said.

The hatchlings are placed in separate ponds to ensure their survival. Once they mature, they are released into different rivers.

Ravi Kumar said that while the turtle population is declining elsewhere, their numbers are consistently growing in Varanasi.