Turtle Breeding Centre In Varanasi Gives A Fresh Boost To Conservation Efforts Of Rare Species In Ganga River Basin
Turtle eggs are sourced from Chambal region near Agra and carefully hatched and nurtured in a secure environment.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
Varanasi: In an effort to conserve the rare species of turtles which play a vital role in keeping the Ganges clean, the Turtle Rehabilitation Centre in Varanasi is breeding new batches of turtles.
An initiative of the forest department, the turtle breeding centre has been operational for a long time.
According to officials, turtle eggs are sourced from Chambal region near Agra and carefully hatched and nurtured in a secure environment.
According to Forest Conservation Officer Ravi Kumar, the centre is already engaged in conserving rare turtle species, and their numbers are steadily increasing.
Seven to eight species of turtles are currently being conserved at the rehabilitation centre, officials said.
The hatchlings are placed in separate ponds to ensure their survival. Once they mature, they are released into different rivers.
Ravi Kumar said that while the turtle population is declining elsewhere, their numbers are consistently growing in Varanasi.
"Our centre is located behind the zoo, where turtle conservation efforts are taking place. We maintain a population of 2,000 to 3,000 turtles. Based on this capacity, we select eggs each year, bring them here, and breed the species," he said.
Shweta Rai, forest ranger responsible for the care of the turtles, said they first bring eggs collected from rivers in Agra, Chambal and Etawah to the centre. These are placed in a hatchery, and the hatchlings that emerge are kept in ponds.
They are fed daily in the afternoon, receiving seasonal vegetables such as bottle gourd, cucumber and carrot.
The water is changed daily during the summer. In winter, the enclosure is fully closed to protect them, as they are more prone to illness during the cold season.
The turtles are very sensitive creatures and hence they are closely protected at the centre, Rai said.
She noted that various species of turtles are present at the centre including 'Dhor', 'Katahwa', 'Sundari', 'Bhoot Katha', and 'Lal Tilkahwa'. Every year, nearly 4,503 turtles are released into the Ganges.
At the turtle centre, sandy soil is provided for their habitat. Eggs are placed in the soil for incubation, and the hatchlings emerge in June.
In addition to breeding from collected eggs, the centre also conserves turtles rescued from smugglers.
Data from the past 13 years show that nearly 7,300 turtles have been rescued from smugglers and released into the Ganges.
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