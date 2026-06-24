ETV Bharat / offbeat

Rajasthan: Rare Golden Coloured 'Marwari' Horse Fetches Rs 70 Lakh

Hanumangarh: A rare golden coloured horse of Marwari breed has fetched a princely amount of Rs 70 lakh to its owner in Gudiya village of Tibi tehsil of Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan.

The owner, Altaf who is also known as Babu Khan, has sold this horse with rare colour to a horse breeder in Surat in neighbouring Gujarat. This horse, referred to as ‘Golden King’, has been a hot topic of discussion on account of its unique colour, attractive built and excellent breed besides the amount that it has fetched for its owner.

When Golden King was handed over to its new owner, an emotional atmosphere prevailed in Gudiya village, as it was a favourite among the locals. Altaf disclosed, “The parents of this horse are both black in colour. But this horse does not have even a speck of black colour on its skin.” The father of this horse is named Shivraj.

Golden coloured horses are normally known to be found in Turkmenistan and are referred to as Palomino, which means golden coat colour. They are prized for their highly reflective, metallic coat that naturally shimmers in the sunlight.