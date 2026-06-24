Rajasthan: Rare Golden Coloured 'Marwari' Horse Fetches Rs 70 Lakh
Its owner in Hanumangarh district has sold the animal to a horse breeder in Surat.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Hanumangarh: A rare golden coloured horse of Marwari breed has fetched a princely amount of Rs 70 lakh to its owner in Gudiya village of Tibi tehsil of Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan.
The owner, Altaf who is also known as Babu Khan, has sold this horse with rare colour to a horse breeder in Surat in neighbouring Gujarat. This horse, referred to as ‘Golden King’, has been a hot topic of discussion on account of its unique colour, attractive built and excellent breed besides the amount that it has fetched for its owner.
When Golden King was handed over to its new owner, an emotional atmosphere prevailed in Gudiya village, as it was a favourite among the locals. Altaf disclosed, “The parents of this horse are both black in colour. But this horse does not have even a speck of black colour on its skin.” The father of this horse is named Shivraj.
Golden coloured horses are normally known to be found in Turkmenistan and are referred to as Palomino, which means golden coat colour. They are prized for their highly reflective, metallic coat that naturally shimmers in the sunlight.
The Marwari horse is a rare and ancient breed from the Marwar region of Rajasthan, which is a desert. It is famous across the world for its striking, inward-curving ears that can rotate 180 degrees, legendary stamina, natural ambling gait and deep loyalty towards its rider.
This breed is closely related to the Kathiawari breed, from the Kathiawar peninsula of Gujarat, which also has the distinctive inward-curving ears. These ears are known to act as a radar for supreme hearing and swivel to protect their ear canals from fierce desert sandstorms.
Since these horses come from a landscape marked by harsh, arid conditions, they can survive on very little water and can endure extreme temperature fluctuations. Their ambling gait is highly prized by riders for covering long desert distances without tiring.
Originally bred as warhorses, the Marwari horses were celebrated for their bravery, intelligence and stamina. They were considered sacred and represented high status and royalty. This breed was reportedly on the verge of extinction in the 1930s due to poor breeding practices, but concerted conservation efforts by Indian breeding societies revived their population.
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