ETV Bharat / offbeat

Flautist Ranjan Jana Has One Wish: A Museum For His Musical Instrument Collection

Ranjan Jana plays the clarinet ( ETV Bharat )

Barua (West Midnapore): When one thinks of A R Rahman, little do they remember that the world-renowned composer is also a multi-instrumentalist. It's the same with Bappi Lahiri. Playing multiple musical instruments is a rare skill. That makes Ranjan Jana — a musical wizard who can play 31 different musical instruments — stand out even more. Yet, few know his name. The melodies from Ranjan’s favourite instrument, the flute, have transcended borders, reaching audiences across the globe, from the United States to various countries in Europe. His enchanting music has captivated listeners from Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and former President Shankar Dayal Sharma to former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Yet, the artiste harbours a regret: He has never found a suitable room to properly display his collection of musical instruments, nor has a museum ever been built for them. Jana with his awards (ETV Bharat) Jana hails from the Barua area under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Police Station in Midnapore town of West Bengal. From childhood, he had an immense passion for playing musical instruments. He never received formal training from anyone; his journey began when he bought a flute at a fair and tried playing it. This was followed by rigorous practice, during which he mastered 31 different instruments. Jana says, "I started playing after buying a flute at a fair. Later, I participated in local jatra (folk theatre) performances and plays. Various musicians used to play their instruments there, and I began to pick up techniques from them. That is how I gradually came into the public eye. Subsequently, I got the opportunity to play the flute in a film alongside the legendary actor Rabi Ghosh."