Flautist Ranjan Jana Has One Wish: A Museum For His Musical Instrument Collection
The self-taught multi-instrumentalist from Midnapore who has mesmerised global audiences regrets the lack of space to display his life's collection, reports Sunil Das.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Barua (West Midnapore): When one thinks of A R Rahman, little do they remember that the world-renowned composer is also a multi-instrumentalist. It's the same with Bappi Lahiri. Playing multiple musical instruments is a rare skill. That makes Ranjan Jana — a musical wizard who can play 31 different musical instruments — stand out even more. Yet, few know his name.
The melodies from Ranjan’s favourite instrument, the flute, have transcended borders, reaching audiences across the globe, from the United States to various countries in Europe. His enchanting music has captivated listeners from Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and former President Shankar Dayal Sharma to former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Yet, the artiste harbours a regret: He has never found a suitable room to properly display his collection of musical instruments, nor has a museum ever been built for them.
Jana hails from the Barua area under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Police Station in Midnapore town of West Bengal. From childhood, he had an immense passion for playing musical instruments. He never received formal training from anyone; his journey began when he bought a flute at a fair and tried playing it. This was followed by rigorous practice, during which he mastered 31 different instruments.
Jana says, "I started playing after buying a flute at a fair. Later, I participated in local jatra (folk theatre) performances and plays. Various musicians used to play their instruments there, and I began to pick up techniques from them. That is how I gradually came into the public eye. Subsequently, I got the opportunity to play the flute in a film alongside the legendary actor Rabi Ghosh."
"After that, I began playing various musical instruments — from the dhak (drum), dhol (also drum), and sitar, to a variety of flutes."
It was the melody of his flute that drew Jana to various parts of the country and even abroad. Countless listeners have been captivated by the sound of his flute and have praised his mastery over the instrument. On one occasion, at a concert in Mumbai, the renowned Indian playback singer, composer, and actor S P Balasubrahmanyam was so mesmerised by his flute that offered him words of appreciation.
When the country's current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, was the CM of Gujarat, he too was enchanted by Jana's mellifluous flute at a concert in the state. Jana recalls, "Many eminent personalities have been captivated by the melody of my flute. Even the PM and the (former) CM have commended me."
Mamata Banerjee had even offered him a government job, which Jana eventually had to forego as he lacked the necessary formal education. Later, he was given a job at Salboni to train local kids in playing the flute.
He though lost the job when, during the 2021 state elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state BJP leader Dilip Ghosh garlanded him on the campaign trail. This incident remains a source of deep regret for Jana. He says, "Although a job had been arranged for me by the CM, I was later deprived of it due to politics."
Regardless, Jana continues to follow a humanitarian path. He has distributed money received from various events for the development of the local community. He has often extended a helping hand to those suffering from incurable diseases. He steps in to resolve crises when a family cannot afford a daughter's wedding and provides financial assistance for the education of underprivileged children.
He harbours only one regret: The lack of a museum for his collection of instruments. He explains that his living space is small, making it difficult to properly display or use his vast collection of musical instruments, which have begun to gather dust and rust. Jana says, "In the twilight of my life, my final wish is for a museum to be established where these 31 instruments can be properly displayed."
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