ETV Bharat / offbeat

Diwali Decor: Post Pandemic, Ranchi Startup Turns Cow Dung Into Livelihoods For Over 500 Rural Women

Ranchi : For the rural women making diyas ahead of Diwali, the festival brings the prospect of earning a little more for their own households. Working from home, they shape a mixture of cow dung and soil into lamps, idols and decorations that will eventually find a place in someone else’s celebrations. The income helps pay for their children’s education and everyday needs.

More than 500 women in rural areas around Kisohoreganj near Ranchi are now associated with a startup that friends Sonali and Roshan, began during the Covid pandemic. Their venture, ‘Govar Craft’, makes 41 kinds of useful and decorative products, including designer diyas, Lakshmi-Ganesh idols and decorative hangings.

Sonali and Roshan (ETV Bharat)

While Roshan has completed graduation and was involved in some business with his relative, Sonali, passed the Plus Two exams recently, joined him for the start up. The idea struck them while both were discussing a concern about the cost of keeping cattle. Sonali and Roshan noticed that cows could become a financial responsibility for their owners once they stopped producing milk. Their dung, meanwhile, was not always being put to adequate use. "We began exploring whether it could become a raw material for products people would buy," explains the duo.

They started making useful and decorative items, gradually adding designs and expanding their range. What began as an experiment during the pandemic grew into a business connecting cattle owners, women working from home and customers looking for handmade products.

Diyas made with cow dung by women (ETV Bharat)

"The production process involves mixing cow dung with a little soil and pressing the mixture into moulds. Once shaped, the pieces are dried, finished and painted. Different moulds and designs allow the women to make lamps, idols and other household decorations using the same basic material," explains Sonali.

With Diwali approaching, the focus is on diyas, Lakshmi-Ganesh idols and festive decorations. Demand during the festival offers an opportunity to increase sales and provide more work to the women associated with the venture.

Ranchi Women Make Cow Dung Diyas And Idols Ahead Of Diwali (ETV Bharat)

Roshan says, "For many of them, being able to work from home is useful. It allows them to earn while managing household responsibilities, without having to travel elsewhere for work."

When the two friends started working, they pooled in five to six women, who underwent training in the craft by Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS). These five women trained the others and now most women in the locality, who had nothing to do after household chores, are engaged in the work.

Ranchi Women Make Cow Dung Diyas And Idols Ahead Of Diwali (ETV Bharat)

"We got training support from government and women who learnt to make the products subsequently began teaching others. As the skills passed from one woman to another, the number of participants grew. The women prepare the products, while the startup takes responsibility for bringing their work to the market," the duo informs.