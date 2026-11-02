Diwali Decor: Post Pandemic, Ranchi Startup Turns Cow Dung Into Livelihoods For Over 500 Rural Women
Chandan Bhattacharya checks on a Ranchi startup helping over 500 rural women earn by making cow dung diyas, idols and decorative products ahead of Diwali.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
Ranchi: For the rural women making diyas ahead of Diwali, the festival brings the prospect of earning a little more for their own households. Working from home, they shape a mixture of cow dung and soil into lamps, idols and decorations that will eventually find a place in someone else’s celebrations. The income helps pay for their children’s education and everyday needs.
More than 500 women in rural areas around Kisohoreganj near Ranchi are now associated with a startup that friends Sonali and Roshan, began during the Covid pandemic. Their venture, ‘Govar Craft’, makes 41 kinds of useful and decorative products, including designer diyas, Lakshmi-Ganesh idols and decorative hangings.
While Roshan has completed graduation and was involved in some business with his relative, Sonali, passed the Plus Two exams recently, joined him for the start up. The idea struck them while both were discussing a concern about the cost of keeping cattle. Sonali and Roshan noticed that cows could become a financial responsibility for their owners once they stopped producing milk. Their dung, meanwhile, was not always being put to adequate use. "We began exploring whether it could become a raw material for products people would buy," explains the duo.
They started making useful and decorative items, gradually adding designs and expanding their range. What began as an experiment during the pandemic grew into a business connecting cattle owners, women working from home and customers looking for handmade products.
"The production process involves mixing cow dung with a little soil and pressing the mixture into moulds. Once shaped, the pieces are dried, finished and painted. Different moulds and designs allow the women to make lamps, idols and other household decorations using the same basic material," explains Sonali.
With Diwali approaching, the focus is on diyas, Lakshmi-Ganesh idols and festive decorations. Demand during the festival offers an opportunity to increase sales and provide more work to the women associated with the venture.
Roshan says, "For many of them, being able to work from home is useful. It allows them to earn while managing household responsibilities, without having to travel elsewhere for work."
When the two friends started working, they pooled in five to six women, who underwent training in the craft by Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS). These five women trained the others and now most women in the locality, who had nothing to do after household chores, are engaged in the work.
"We got training support from government and women who learnt to make the products subsequently began teaching others. As the skills passed from one woman to another, the number of participants grew. The women prepare the products, while the startup takes responsibility for bringing their work to the market," the duo informs.
The earnings have made a difference to how they manage everyday expenses. Women associated with the venture say they previously had to depend on others for money, sometimes struggling to meet their children’s needs. They can now contribute towards education and household spending through their own work.
They also describe a change in their position within the family. "Contributing to expenses has brought greater recognition of to our work and reduced dependence on others for small purchases. The satisfaction comes as much from being able to meet a need by ourselves as from the money earned," says a women working with the start up.
Cattle owners, too, have become part of this chain. The startup buys cow dung at around Rs 10 per kilogram, giving preference to dung from indigenous cows that meets its quality requirements. The purchase provides an additional source of income for livestock owners, including those caring for cows that no longer produce milk.
Finding buyers remains an essential part of the business. The venture sells through online channels and sets up stalls at major fairs and exhibitions, where customers can examine the products before buying them.
It is now working towards supplying to larger malls and established institutions in the city. Increasing the availability of products and responding to customers’ preferences are part of that effort. For the moment, production is centred on meeting the seasonal demand for lamps and decorations.
Made with cow dung and soil, the products are being offered as an alternative for customers interested in natural materials. "They also give rural women an opportunity to apply their skills to items closely associated with familiar festivals and household traditions," says Roshan.
For Sonali and Roshan, the pandemic idea has grown into a venture involving more than 500 women. For the women themselves, its value is often measured in more immediate terms - they are happy that the money is being used for a child’s education, or household expenses or probably gives them the satisfaction that they can independently buy something without asking someone else.
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