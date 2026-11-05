Miniature Houses Hold Age-Old Tradition: Why Families Bring Home Clay 'Gharaundas' During Diwali
During Diwali, families buy 'gharaundas' for prosperity but artisans who make the miniatures face high transport costs and competition from modern alternatives, reports Chandan Bhattacharya.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST
Ranchi: Diwali celebrations vary across the country. In many places, families make rangolis, while in others, they clean and decorate their homes before lighting lamps. In the Hindi belt, particularly in Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, gharaundas are an integral part of the Diwali celebrations. Many families bring home these miniature terracotta houses and place a diya on the roof, believing the ritual welcomes Goddess Lakshmi and brings prosperity.
Part of a folk tradition, the ritual of bringing home gharaundas has been passed down through generations. The miniature houses are traditionally made of clay or terracotta, but thermacol models and imports from China, often in elaborate designs, have found their way into the markets. For many families, however, a terracotta gharaunda completes the celebrations.
This Diwali, the markets of Ranchi are filled with earthen gharaundas brought in by artisans from remote parts of Jharkhand. These miniature houses offer a glimpse into rural life, local art and festive customs. For the artisans who make gharaundas, working with clay provides a livelihood. It is also a craft their families have practised for generations.
The gharaundas have small rooms, doorways and roofs. Some are single-storey structures, while others have several floors. They are painted in vibrant colours and decorated with motifs. Inside are miniature earthen vessels known as kulhiya and chukiya, which are used during worship. It is customary to fill them with kheel (puffed rice), batashe (sugar drops) and sweets as part of the offerings.
Sanjeet Kumbhkar, an artisan, says making earthen gharaundas takes time and skill. The artisans first prepare the clay and shape it into miniature houses and vessels. They then dry, fire and paint the pieces.
“Days of labour go into the creation of a single gharaunda. Despite this, artisans often do not receive a fair price for their work. We face stiff competition from products made of plastic or thermocol, many of which are imported from China. But we craft the traditional gharaundas though we do not receive the necessary support from the government,” says Kumbhkar.
“If the government were to provide us with a suitable location for a shop or stall, along with some financial assistance, our work could flourish even further. This would boost sales and provide livelihoods for those of us who craft these traditional earthen items,” he adds.
Finding a market for their products is one of the biggest challenges for artisans. Transporting gharaundas to cities such as Ranchi can be expensive, and finding a suitable place to sell them in the city is another concern.
The government has introduced schemes such as the PM Vishwakarma Yojana to support traditional artisans. Organisations that focus on rural livelihoods also help self-help groups (SHGs) find markets for their products. How widely these efforts reach small-scale artisans remains unclear. Those who make earthen products with limited resources throughout the year need reliable access to markets, training and financial support. Diwali offers them a major opportunity to earn, though sales drop once the festival ends.
Meenu Kumari has travelled from some distance to buy a gharaunda and is happy to choose one for her home. She says the puja is a long-standing tradition in her family and recalls watching the rituals as a child. “Unmarried daughters in the household, in particular, take charge of decorating them and performing the puja. Small, earthen vessels filled with puffed rice, sugar drops, sweets and other ritual offerings are placed inside the gharaunda,” she explains.
The offerings express a wish for the home to be as full of happiness and prosperity as the gharaunda is of grains and sweets. “The tradition continues even after they get married. While many modern versions of gharaundas have come to the market, there is something special about the traditional earthen ones. They reflect our culture and our heritage and that is why it is essential to preserve this tradition,” she says.
In the market, buyers are drawn to brightly decorated modern versions as well as to the clay houses made by local artisans. Their preferences shape which models sell.
The tradition is also linked to Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after 14 years in exile. Families mark the homecoming by lighting diyas on the roofs of both the gharaunda and their own home.
In Bihar, families customarily place miniature earthen household items inside the gharaunda. These include kulhiya-chukiya, a janta (a hand-operated grain mill) and a dheki (a traditional husking lever). In Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Purvanchal, the gharaunda is associated with Rama’s homecoming and with an abundance of food and wealth. In Jharkhand, the custom reflects a connection to the land and to a farming culture in which livestock play an important role. That role is especially evident during Sohrai and Govardhan Puja, both celebrated around Diwali.
Alok Pandit, a gharaunda trader, says the miniature houses sell well during Diwali. “While versions made from Chinese materials or thermocol are popular due to their attractive designs and colours, earthen gharaundas have a unique significance as they are deeply rooted in our folk traditions and culture,” he says.
Pandit urges the government to promote traditional earthen products. "Stalls in busy markets, especially permanent ones, could boost sales for artisans and small traders. The craft could fade through neglect if that support fails to materialise," he adds.
He believes such support would give local artisans greater recognition and strengthen their livelihoods. For the families who make gharaundas, preserving the craft also means being able to earn a living from it throughout the year.
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