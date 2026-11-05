ETV Bharat / offbeat

Miniature Houses Hold Age-Old Tradition: Why Families Bring Home Clay 'Gharaundas' During Diwali

Ranchi: Diwali celebrations vary across the country. In many places, families make rangolis, while in others, they clean and decorate their homes before lighting lamps. In the Hindi belt, particularly in Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, gharaundas are an integral part of the Diwali celebrations. Many families bring home these miniature terracotta houses and place a diya on the roof, believing the ritual welcomes Goddess Lakshmi and brings prosperity.

Part of a folk tradition, the ritual of bringing home gharaundas has been passed down through generations. The miniature houses are traditionally made of clay or terracotta, but thermacol models and imports from China, often in elaborate designs, have found their way into the markets. For many families, however, a terracotta gharaunda completes the celebrations.

Gharaundas, or miniature terracotta houses on sale (ETV Bharat)

This Diwali, the markets of Ranchi are filled with earthen gharaundas brought in by artisans from remote parts of Jharkhand. These miniature houses offer a glimpse into rural life, local art and festive customs. For the artisans who make gharaundas, working with clay provides a livelihood. It is also a craft their families have practised for generations.

The gharaundas have small rooms, doorways and roofs. Some are single-storey structures, while others have several floors. They are painted in vibrant colours and decorated with motifs. Inside are miniature earthen vessels known as kulhiya and chukiya, which are used during worship. It is customary to fill them with kheel (puffed rice), batashe (sugar drops) and sweets as part of the offerings.

Sanjeet Kumbhkar, an artisan, painting a gharaunda (ETV Bharat)

Sanjeet Kumbhkar, an artisan, says making earthen gharaundas takes time and skill. The artisans first prepare the clay and shape it into miniature houses and vessels. They then dry, fire and paint the pieces.

“Days of labour go into the creation of a single gharaunda. Despite this, artisans often do not receive a fair price for their work. We face stiff competition from products made of plastic or thermocol, many of which are imported from China. But we craft the traditional gharaundas though we do not receive the necessary support from the government,” says Kumbhkar.

“If the government were to provide us with a suitable location for a shop or stall, along with some financial assistance, our work could flourish even further. This would boost sales and provide livelihoods for those of us who craft these traditional earthen items,” he adds.

Finding a market for their products is one of the biggest challenges for artisans. Transporting gharaundas to cities such as Ranchi can be expensive, and finding a suitable place to sell them in the city is another concern.

Terracotta gharaundas (ETV Bharat)

The government has introduced schemes such as the PM Vishwakarma Yojana to support traditional artisans. Organisations that focus on rural livelihoods also help self-help groups (SHGs) find markets for their products. How widely these efforts reach small-scale artisans remains unclear. Those who make earthen products with limited resources throughout the year need reliable access to markets, training and financial support. Diwali offers them a major opportunity to earn, though sales drop once the festival ends.