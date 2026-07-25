Major Sudhir Walia, Rambo Of Indian Army, Still Inspires Soldiers Long After His Supreme Sacrifice
An original resident of Himachal Pradesh, Major Sudhir Kumar Walia was the hero of Zulu Top during the Kargil operations
Published : July 25, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST|
Updated : July 25, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Shimla: The hero of Zulu Top in Kargil, Major Sudhir Kumar Walia, continues to inspire soldiers long after having made the supreme sacrifice in 1999. Popularly known as ‘Rambo of Indian Army’, this officer of 9th Battalion of Para (Special Forces) was posthumously awarded Ashoka Chakra. He was the one who delivered a crushing blow to the Pakistani forces by capturing the Zulu Top during the Kargil operations.
Colonel Hemanto Panging of his Para unit recalls, “Major Sudhir was the bravest of the brave in the Indian Army. He had received information that terrorists were coming to a shop. He sat on the roof of that shop for 48 hours. The ceiling of the roof was made of thin wood. He even urinated in a bottle. As soon as the terrorists came, Major Sudhir killed three terrorists from the ceiling itself."
Major Sudhir had personally requested the then Army Chief General VP Malik to participate in the Kargil operations. He was General Malik’s Aide-de-Camp (ADC) at that time. After the Kargil victory, he had joined the counter terrorism operations in Kashmir and made the supreme sacrifice while eliminating terrorists in the forests of Hafruda in August 1999.
A resident of Banudi village in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, he had dreamed of joining the Indian Army since childhood. His father, Subedar Major Rulia Ram carried the Indian Army's tradition of bravery. A student of Sainik School in Sujanpur in Hamirpur district, he was selected for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and went on to join the Jat Regiment. He later joined Para Special Forces and was always in the thick of operations whether in Sri Lanka, at Siachen, Kargil or Kupwara.
He had joined the Army on May 30, 1987. At the age of twenty, he graduated from the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun as a Second Lieutenant and joined the 4th Jat Battalion. A few months later he was deployed in Sri Lanka as a part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF). He joined the 9th Para SF in 1990.
Climbing up the career ladder, he attended a commando training course in Belgaum, a counter insurgency jungle warfare course in Mizoram, an officers' transport management course in Bangalore, a paramilitary training course and a mountain warfare course in Gulmarg.
Major Abhay Sapru of Para SF said at an event,"Major Sudhir Walia was made of a different metal. After serving in the 9 Para SF for a long time and killing many terrorists, he had lost his fear of death. His risk taking capacity was incomparable. There can be no one like him."
Subedar Major Mahendra Singh, known as the Lion of the 9 Para SF who is a Kirti Chakra and Sena Medal winner, recalled, “From 1992 to 1996, I was constantly in anti-terror operations with Major Sudhir. He was my troop commander. I was his elder brother. He used to move all night. Wherever he felt there was danger, he would himself go ahead. Even as a Major and a team commander, he would say, 'Mahendra, step back’. Where there was no danger, he would send me ahead. He could even tell when and how a movement had taken place by looking at a toffee wrapper. He was an amazing officer of mountain warfare."
It was in July 1993 that Major Sudhir had carried out his first operation in Kandi village, killing three terrorists. It was a clean operation with no casualties. Major Sudhir (then a Captain), who led the operation from the front, received a Sena Medal on January 26, 1994. This was followed by him being a part of the Brahma 2 operation in Brahma mountains of the Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, with many terrorist hideouts amidst snow and rocks. For this brilliant operation, he received another Sena Medal. Receiving the Sena Medal for the second time is referred to as the Bar to Sena Medal or Sena Medal and Bar. He was nicknamed Rambo. This Para SF hero experienced two postings at Siachen.
The entire army was amazed and impressed by Major Sudhir’s extraordinary military abilities. In 1997, he was given the opportunity to attend a special course in the US with commandos from 80 countries. He topped this rare military course and fondly came to be known as Colonel.
Colonel Kaushalendra Singh, a distinguished officer of the Para SF, respectfully calls him the most decorated and brave officer of the Indian Army.
After topping the course, Major Sudhir (then Captain rank) was asked to speak at the US Defense Headquarters at Pentagon. Officers present there have reported that the applause continued for at least five minutes after his speech and he was given a standing ovation.
His most memorable moment was when he hoisted the tricolour at the Zulu Top in Mashkoh valley on July 25, 1999, just one day before Vijay Diwas.
After the Kargil victory, Major Sudhir chose to remain active in counter-terrorism operations with the 9 Para SF in Kashmir. On August 29, 1999, while chasing terrorists in the forests of Hafruda, he made the supreme sacrifice.
Seeing fresh toothpaste foam in the flowing water, he realized that terrorists were close by. He had a squad of only five men accompanied by Naik Khim Singh. In this operation, Major Sudhir killed four terrorists and was hit by several bullets. He continued to give instructions to his comrades via radio.
After the operation was over, Major Sudhir was rescued but by the time he reached the hospital, he had already breathed his last.
Palampur poet Navneet Sharma said, "As long as he was alive, his father, Subedar Major Rulia Ram, kept telling the tales of bravery of this great son to Himachal Pradesh and India. Now he too is no more in this world. But the stories of Major Sudhir will remain immortal."
Several books have been published on the bravery and contribution of Major Sudhir. One of them is 'Rambo' written by Colonel Ashutosh Kale. Another one entitled 'Coomar' has been penned by Jayshree Lakshmi. Another one by Colonel Hemato Panging is under print. The foreword to Rambo was written by General VP Malik (Retired) where he described Major Sudhir’s sacrifice as a personal loss.
Honorary Captain Mehar Singh Chauhan, who served in the IPKF with Major Sudhir, and is presently 83 years old, said, “Major Sudhir was a man of extraordinary intelligence. He stands out as a beautiful jewel in the crown of the Indian Army."
People like Praveen Ahluwalia and Vikas Manhas, who have closely monitored Major Sudhir’s journey, have many tales around him to recount. A resident of Mumbai, Vikas said, “It is hard to believe that only a few years ago such a great warrior was born on earth who captivated the world with his bravery.”
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