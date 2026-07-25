ETV Bharat / offbeat

Major Sudhir Walia, Rambo Of Indian Army, Still Inspires Soldiers Long After His Supreme Sacrifice

Shimla: The hero of Zulu Top in Kargil, Major Sudhir Kumar Walia, continues to inspire soldiers long after having made the supreme sacrifice in 1999. Popularly known as ‘Rambo of Indian Army’, this officer of 9th Battalion of Para (Special Forces) was posthumously awarded Ashoka Chakra. He was the one who delivered a crushing blow to the Pakistani forces by capturing the Zulu Top during the Kargil operations.

Colonel Hemanto Panging of his Para unit recalls, “Major Sudhir was the bravest of the brave in the Indian Army. He had received information that terrorists were coming to a shop. He sat on the roof of that shop for 48 hours. The ceiling of the roof was made of thin wood. He even urinated in a bottle. As soon as the terrorists came, Major Sudhir killed three terrorists from the ceiling itself."

Major Sudhir Kumar at Pentagon, US (ETV Bharat)

Major Sudhir had personally requested the then Army Chief General VP Malik to participate in the Kargil operations. He was General Malik’s Aide-de-Camp (ADC) at that time. After the Kargil victory, he had joined the counter terrorism operations in Kashmir and made the supreme sacrifice while eliminating terrorists in the forests of Hafruda in August 1999.

A resident of Banudi village in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, he had dreamed of joining the Indian Army since childhood. His father, Subedar Major Rulia Ram carried the Indian Army's tradition of bravery. A student of Sainik School in Sujanpur in Hamirpur district, he was selected for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and went on to join the Jat Regiment. He later joined Para Special Forces and was always in the thick of operations whether in Sri Lanka, at Siachen, Kargil or Kupwara.

He had joined the Army on May 30, 1987. At the age of twenty, he graduated from the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun as a Second Lieutenant and joined the 4th Jat Battalion. A few months later he was deployed in Sri Lanka as a part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF). He joined the 9th Para SF in 1990.

Climbing up the career ladder, he attended a commando training course in Belgaum, a counter insurgency jungle warfare course in Mizoram, an officers' transport management course in Bangalore, a paramilitary training course and a mountain warfare course in Gulmarg.

Major Abhay Sapru of Para SF said at an event,"Major Sudhir Walia was made of a different metal. After serving in the 9 Para SF for a long time and killing many terrorists, he had lost his fear of death. His risk taking capacity was incomparable. There can be no one like him."

Subedar Major Mahendra Singh, known as the Lion of the 9 Para SF who is a Kirti Chakra and Sena Medal winner, recalled, “From 1992 to 1996, I was constantly in anti-terror operations with Major Sudhir. He was my troop commander. I was his elder brother. He used to move all night. Wherever he felt there was danger, he would himself go ahead. Even as a Major and a team commander, he would say, 'Mahendra, step back’. Where there was no danger, he would send me ahead. He could even tell when and how a movement had taken place by looking at a toffee wrapper. He was an amazing officer of mountain warfare."