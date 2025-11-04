Ramanagara Muslim Leader Builds Hindu Temple With His Own Money
Muslim leader Syed Ullah Sakhaf has shown solidarity by building a Sri Basaveshwara Swamy temple in Channapatna's Mangalwar Pet with his own money
Ramanagara: Syed Ullah Sakhaf, a Muslim leader from Mangalwar Pet, has built a Hindu temple with his own money, which was inaugurated on the Kannada Rajyotsava day on November 1. The entire temple has been built of stone. In the backdrop of the temple's inauguration, many programs, including Anna Dasoha, had been going on for the past three days. They concluded on Monday. Devotees arrived in large numbers to witness the inauguration of this temple.
Kempamma and Motegowda, residents of this village, had donated their land for the construction of this temple. The cost of building this temple was over a crore rupees.
This newly inaugurated temple is spreading the message of peace, harmony, co-existence and carries a special message of Hindu-Muslim unity.
Previously, Syed Ullah had taken the initiative by constructing the Veerabhadreshwara temple in Santeh Mogenahalli, as a philanthrophic gesture. He has already set an example by building a Hindu temple and a Muslim tomb in the same compound. Now, Syed has shown his generosity once again.
Sayed Ullah Shakhaf believes in setting a good example for the younger generation to follow. "If we do good work, our children will keep well. Hindus worship in temples, Muslims pray in mosques. Everyone desires for happiness and health of their loved ones. Also, for everyone to live in peace. It is important for Hindus and Muslims to live together," said Syed Ullah Sakhaf.
"This is most important in today's times. If we all move forward together as brothers and sisters, the country will develop. If we fight with each other, India will not develop. We should respect everyone so that India can rule the world," said Syed Ullah Sakhaf.
Villagers have appreciated the initiative taken by Sayed Ullah Sakhaf. "It is definitely a matter of pride for Channapatna to have Sayed Ullah Sakhaf reside here. We hope Channapatna will become a model village in this country for this great work. I can confidently say there is no difference between Hindus and Muslims in this village," said Boraiah, a local leader.
"These efforts done with the intention that all residents live together as brothers and sisters. This originally was an old temple which had dilapidated and finally only a gate existed. One day, Syed Ullah Sakhaf asked the locals if they agreed to build a new temple. We are happy to inform that the entire village agreed. This temple is a symbol of unity. Syed has set an example by building a temple with his own money," he added.
Residents recollect this temple existed before it became a ruin. "This temple originally existed for over a hundred years and later lay neglected for many years. It was dilapidated and Syed Ullah Sakhaf has set an example by renovating it out of charity," quipped Manjula, a resident of this village.
Syed Ullah Sakhaf, the owner of the SK Group, the donors for the renovation of the temple, was a special invitee. The puja was led by Vidwan Nagendra Shastri, Manjunath Aradhya and his companions, under the chairmanship of the Sri Basaveshwara Vinayak Youth Group.
Chandan, Mahesh and Manoj, the sons of Mahadev, who were the priests of the temple earlier, led the organisation of special programs held in the temple premises for three days.
