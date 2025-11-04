ETV Bharat / offbeat

Ramanagara Muslim Leader Builds Hindu Temple With His Own Money

Ramanagara: Syed Ullah Sakhaf, a Muslim leader from Mangalwar Pet, has built a Hindu temple with his own money, which was inaugurated on the Kannada Rajyotsava day on November 1. The entire temple has been built of stone. In the backdrop of the temple's inauguration, many programs, including Anna Dasoha, had been going on for the past three days. They concluded on Monday. Devotees arrived in large numbers to witness the inauguration of this temple.

Kempamma and Motegowda, residents of this village, had donated their land for the construction of this temple. The cost of building this temple was over a crore rupees.

This newly inaugurated temple is spreading the message of peace, harmony, co-existence and carries a special message of Hindu-Muslim unity.

The temple's entrance (ETV Bharat)

Previously, Syed Ullah had taken the initiative by constructing the Veerabhadreshwara temple in Santeh Mogenahalli, as a philanthrophic gesture. He has already set an example by building a Hindu temple and a Muslim tomb in the same compound. Now, Syed has shown his generosity once again.

Sayed Ullah Shakhaf believes in setting a good example for the younger generation to follow. "If we do good work, our children will keep well. Hindus worship in temples, Muslims pray in mosques. Everyone desires for happiness and health of their loved ones. Also, for everyone to live in peace. It is important for Hindus and Muslims to live together," said Syed Ullah Sakhaf.