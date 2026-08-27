Rakhsha Bandhan Special: Odisha’s Seed Rakhis Turn A Bond of Love Into A Gift For Nature
Bhawani Shankar Das reports how seed rakhis and plant gifts in Odisha are turning Raksha Bandhan into a celebration of sibling affection and environmental responsibility.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Usually, a rakhi is tied for a day, after which its thread, beads and decorations often meet a less meaningful end. They are discarded, adding plastic, foam and synthetic fibres to the growing pile of festive waste. But how can a rakhi be remembered long after the festival is over? Bakul Foundation believes it has an answer - turn the thread of affection into something that can grow.
In association with an organisation in Madhya Pradesh, the foundation is promoting eco-friendly rakhis made with seeds and biodegradable materials. These can be planted in the soil, giving the seeds a chance to germinate and grow into plants or trees. Driven by environmental responsibility, the initiative seeks to make Raksha Bandhan an occasion whose meaning lives on long after the celebrations are over.
Estimates cited by the organisers suggest that more than 50 crore rakhis are worn every year, while the number of non-biodegradable rakhis discarded annually could be around 62 crore. If each discarded rakhi leaves behind even two grams of non-biodegradable material, the resulting waste could exceed 1,200 tonnes.
Plastic, foam, synthetic thread and other artificial materials used in rakhis and their packaging are among the main concerns. Seed rakhis offer an alternative that does not have to end up in a dustbin. They may contain seeds of amaltas, purslane, basil, beans, mint and tuber crops. Pumpkin, millet, bitter gourd, watermelon, sunflower and pulse seeds can also be used.
Making them is simple but painstaking. Thick paper or biodegradable cloth is cut into circular or square shapes. Cotton or jute thread is fixed to the back with a natural adhesive. Seeds are then arranged on the front in floral or other decorative patterns and left to dry.
Another variety is prepared with soft clay mixed with basil or other seeds. The clay is shaped and decorated, with holes made on both sides for the thread. Once it dries, natural thread and decorative beads are added. When the rakhi is planted, the paper, clay and thread decompose, while the embedded seeds get a chance to sprout.
Bakul Foundation is pairing these rakhis with plants that can be presented as gifts. The selection includes flowering and medicinal plants, fruit-bearing trees and indoor varieties. Bakul, guava, jackfruit, bael and mango saplings are among the larger plants available. Medicinal varieties include camphor basil, black basil and Ram tulsi, while spider plants and other tabletop varieties are being offered for indoor spaces.
The plants are packed in baskets or other decorative arrangements. Prices range from Rs 150 to Rs 350, depending on the plant and packaging, while a seed rakhi is given free with every purchase.
Customer Banasree Das said the campaign had made her think about a form of waste that often escapes attention. “Nature gives us so much and we must also repay our debt to it,” she said.
Banasree admitted that she had not earlier considered how discarded rakhis could affect the environment. The initiative, she added, would help parents understand the issue and explain it to their children.
Adding a playful face to the campaign is Dedi Loku, a tree mascot. In Kui, the language spoken by Odisha’s Kondh tribal community, the name means “tree person”. The mascot encourages people to plant trees, gift saplings and protect them.
Simran, who plays Dedi Loku, describes the mascot as neither a boy nor a girl, but “the spirit of a tree”.
“We use rakhis and then throw them away. A seed rakhi can protect the environment while making a relationship stronger. It turns love into something that can grow,” Simran said.
The foundation is also trying to connect with younger people through social media. Volunteer Sagarika Mohanty said it was time for Gen Z and Gen Alpha to become more conscious of environmental issues and play an active role in the campaign.
Devi Prasad Behera said the amount of plastic used during Raksha Bandhan every year contributed to pollution. Bakul’s seed rakhis, he said, were made with materials that did not harm the environment. “This effort connects the bond between a brother and sister with nature. It is creating a new kind of awareness,” he said.
Bakul Foundation founder Sujit Mahapatra said the organisation was promoting eco-friendly rakhis in mission mode and encouraging people to gift plants during the festival. “We tied up with an organisation in Madhya Pradesh after realising that making seed rakhis and arranging gift-ready plants were not easy. Although making the rakhis involves a cost, the foundation is distributing them free with every plant purchased,” he said.
The effort is not limited to seed rakhis. Through an initiative called Vriksha Bandhan, students and members of the public are being encouraged to tie rakhis to trees as a pledge to protect them.
For Bakul Foundation, the idea is not merely to replace one festive product with another. It is to ensure that when the rakhi is finally removed from the wrist, the bond it represents does not end as waste. Planted in the earth, it may return as a flower, a medicinal herb or even a tree as a living reminder of the promise to care for the environment every Raksha Bandhan.
Also Read: