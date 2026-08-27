ETV Bharat / offbeat

Rakhsha Bandhan Special: Odisha’s Seed Rakhis Turn A Bond of Love Into A Gift For Nature

Bhubaneswar: Usually, a rakhi is tied for a day, after which its thread, beads and decorations often meet a less meaningful end. They are discarded, adding plastic, foam and synthetic fibres to the growing pile of festive waste. But how can a rakhi be remembered long after the festival is over? Bakul Foundation believes it has an answer - turn the thread of affection into something that can grow.

In association with an organisation in Madhya Pradesh, the foundation is promoting eco-friendly rakhis made with seeds and biodegradable materials. These can be planted in the soil, giving the seeds a chance to germinate and grow into plants or trees. Driven by environmental responsibility, the initiative seeks to make Raksha Bandhan an occasion whose meaning lives on long after the celebrations are over.

Rakhsha Bandhan Special: Odisha’s Seed Rakhis Turn A Bond of Love Into A Gift For Nature (ETV Bharat)

Estimates cited by the organisers suggest that more than 50 crore rakhis are worn every year, while the number of non-biodegradable rakhis discarded annually could be around 62 crore. If each discarded rakhi leaves behind even two grams of non-biodegradable material, the resulting waste could exceed 1,200 tonnes.

Plastic, foam, synthetic thread and other artificial materials used in rakhis and their packaging are among the main concerns. Seed rakhis offer an alternative that does not have to end up in a dustbin. They may contain seeds of amaltas, purslane, basil, beans, mint and tuber crops. Pumpkin, millet, bitter gourd, watermelon, sunflower and pulse seeds can also be used.

Rakhsha Bandhan Special: Odisha’s Seed Rakhis Turn A Bond of Love Into A Gift For Nature (ETV Bharat)

Making them is simple but painstaking. Thick paper or biodegradable cloth is cut into circular or square shapes. Cotton or jute thread is fixed to the back with a natural adhesive. Seeds are then arranged on the front in floral or other decorative patterns and left to dry.

Another variety is prepared with soft clay mixed with basil or other seeds. The clay is shaped and decorated, with holes made on both sides for the thread. Once it dries, natural thread and decorative beads are added. When the rakhi is planted, the paper, clay and thread decompose, while the embedded seeds get a chance to sprout.