ETV Bharat / offbeat

When Passion Becomes Preservation: Rajat Mukherjee’s World Of Coins And Stamps

Rajat explains that his passion began as a child, inspired by finding a postage stamp on the road while walking to school. This moment fueled his lifelong commitment to preserving coins and stamps. Although recognised by the Deoghar postal department, he believes more could be done to appreciate this heritage.

Not just foreign currencies, Rajat also owns a unique collection of India's historical postage stamps, which is so vast and well-preserved that it rivals a museum. He has organised and safeguarded every Indian stamp in his files, whether from the pre-independence era or modern times.

Deoghar : Passion can create wonders when it turns to obsession. Rajat Mukherjee from Deoghar exemplifies this through his rare coin and stamp collection. By gathering currencies from countries like the United States, Nigeria, Venezuela, Canada and China, he has become a source of knowledge and curiosity for young people.

He says, "I was only 16-17 when I started. I found stamps on the road on the way to school and would keep them. This interest continued, and now, as you see, I have lakhs of stamps from around the world."

Stamp (ETV Bharat)

He has coins and stamps worth lakhs of rupees, but lacks secure storage. Though praised and promised support by dignitaries, including the area's Member of Parliament, no concrete steps have followed.

He expresses a clear wish for the future, saying, "Now, I want there to be some arrangement for all the stamps I have. I would like to have a museum-type place or even just a big room where I can donate everything, because I won't be around forever. I want my collection preserved, so my name and legacy can continue to inspire others."

Rare Coin (ETV Bharat)

Satyam Kumar, a tourist from Bhagalpur, calls Rajat Mukherjee's collection priceless and believes these items reveal hidden aspects of Indian and world history.

Ajit Kumar from Khagaria notes that such collections are rare in India, and the government should provide safe storage for collectors like Rajat Mukherjee. Rajat's sister, Pratima Mukherjee, shares his passion as an equal partner. She expresses pride in her brother, believing he is leaving a legacy of history for future generations—a source of study and inspiration for years to come.

Postage Stamp (ETV Bharat)

Looking ahead, Rajat and Pratima Mukherjee remain hopeful that their years of dedication will inspire action. They urge relevant authorities and the community to ensure their priceless collection is protected and celebrated for generations to come.