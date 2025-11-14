ETV Bharat / offbeat

Rajasthan's Kota Couple Prints Wedding Invites On Handkerchiefs In Unique Eco-Friendly Idea

Kota: Inspired by a desire to make their wedding stand out, a couple in Kota has introduced eco-friendly wedding invitations. Their invitations, delicately printed on soft, handkerchief-like cloth, replace traditional paper cards, blending creativity with sustainability.

The couple had them printed at a Kota-based printing press, in a process that required considerable effort. While they were initially uncertain it would work, their perseverance eventually led to success. As a result, people have appreciated their idea. Meanwhile, those in the card-printing business point out that there are many unique varieties possible even in regular cards, and most paper cards are already eco-friendly. They note that much of the paper used in cards is recyclable and does not harm the environment.

Eco-friendly wedding invitation (ETV Bharat)

Where Did The Idea Come From?

Mahesh Raniwal and his wife, Mamata Raniwal, residents of Akshardham Colony in Bor Kheda, decided to print their son Tarun's wedding invitation on handkerchiefs. The wedding is going to take place on November 24, 2025.

Mamata said her husband wanted to do something unique, and after searching extensively on social media, they chose the handkerchief idea. According to Mahesh, wedding cards are often thrown on the streets, even when they carry images of deities. This concern led them to take an alternative approach. Many cards end up in canals or rivers and eventually become waste. To avoid this, they printed the invitation on handkerchiefs so guests could keep and reuse them.