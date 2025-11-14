Rajasthan's Kota Couple Prints Wedding Invites On Handkerchiefs In Unique Eco-Friendly Idea
A couple in Kota printed their son's wedding invitations on reusable handkerchiefs, offering guests an appreciated eco-friendly alternative to traditional cards
Kota: Inspired by a desire to make their wedding stand out, a couple in Kota has introduced eco-friendly wedding invitations. Their invitations, delicately printed on soft, handkerchief-like cloth, replace traditional paper cards, blending creativity with sustainability.
The couple had them printed at a Kota-based printing press, in a process that required considerable effort. While they were initially uncertain it would work, their perseverance eventually led to success. As a result, people have appreciated their idea. Meanwhile, those in the card-printing business point out that there are many unique varieties possible even in regular cards, and most paper cards are already eco-friendly. They note that much of the paper used in cards is recyclable and does not harm the environment.
Where Did The Idea Come From?
Mahesh Raniwal and his wife, Mamata Raniwal, residents of Akshardham Colony in Bor Kheda, decided to print their son Tarun's wedding invitation on handkerchiefs. The wedding is going to take place on November 24, 2025.
Mamata said her husband wanted to do something unique, and after searching extensively on social media, they chose the handkerchief idea. According to Mahesh, wedding cards are often thrown on the streets, even when they carry images of deities. This concern led them to take an alternative approach. Many cards end up in canals or rivers and eventually become waste. To avoid this, they printed the invitation on handkerchiefs so guests could keep and reuse them.
Printing Process
Mamata said they had initially enquired in Rohtak, but later decided to get the printing done in Kota. At a local printing press, they encountered a challenge: the automatic machine could print only on paper, not cloth. In response, they tried a manually operated machine, but the first fabric caused the ink to spread, creating smudges.
Undeterred, they tried two or three different fabrics, many of which were spoiled during testing, before finding one that printed cleanly. They then had handkerchiefs stitched from that cloth and had the final design printed. Although printing took longer than usual, the overall cost remained under Rs 30.
Discussing the final product, Mamata said the handkerchief invitation looks just like a regular card, with clean printing and all wedding function details on one side. They tie each handkerchief with a sacred red thread used in rituals, which enhances its appearance and significance.
Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Yash Khandelwal of Ladpura said he liked the concept because it is eco-friendly, and once washed, the ink fades, allowing the handkerchief to be reused. Paper cards, he added, are usually thrown away or immersed in water.
Cards As A Status Symbol
On the broader significance of wedding cards, Rahul Jain, who runs a card-printing business on Arya Samaj Road, said wedding cards have become a status symbol, with people choosing designs based on their budget. In Kota, cards range from Rs 10 to Rs 100 and come in various styles, including envelope-style, bag-style, and box-style cards.
He added that most are eco-friendly as they dissolve in water or are made from recycled paper. According to him, a few customers do opt for handkerchief invitations, but since Kota lacks the required machine, they usually get them printed outside the city.
